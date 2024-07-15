Reacting to his win, Wrenshall said: "It feels surreal, it's my first award and I'm so grateful to win it, honestly. Being nominated is enough but actually winning it, it doesn't feel real. That's all I'm going to say, it doesn't feel real."

On his storyline, he added: "I feel like as long as it's helped one person, it's a success, and everyone made such a good team. The crew, the cast, everyone and it came together so perfectly so I'm happy it actually worked like that."

It's been a rough time of it for the young character who we've seen suffering with panic attacks, receiving death threats and being tormented by Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) and Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne).

More like this

The important teenage bullying storyline has captivated viewers, with it coming to a dramatic head after Liam overdosed on pills, prompting his parents to take him for a therapy session.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The emotional storyline took us on quite the rollercoaster as viewers watched on to see how things would pan out for Liam but also for teenage bully Mason. Justice finally was served after months of torment as Mason was found guilty of threatening Liam with a knife.

The young actor wasn't the only one from Corrie to take home an award on the night with Paul Foreman's motor neurone disease storyline also being voted the Best Storyline by a panel of soap experts.

Read more:

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July – find out more about the winners!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.