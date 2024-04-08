This meant Gary left Liam alone in the Bistro, and when the bullied teen headed home, he was accosted by Dylan. Dylan explained that Mason was threatening him, and so he couldn't tell the truth in court.

Dylan suggested that Liam could join him in running away, but when Liam refused, pointing out that they needed to stop Mason's reign of terror once and for all, Dylan ultimately returned to his loved ones. However, one of Mason's mates approached with a final warning to cover for Mason, and Dylan was terrified as he arrived at the court.

Giving his testimony via video link, Liam bravely explained that Mason had waved the knife in his face and he had been too scared to tell anyone except stepbrother Jake Windass (Bobby Bradshaw) who eventually raised the alarm. When Dylan had his turn to speak, also via video link, he was asked if Mason had had possession of the knife.

Scared into submission, Dylan lied that Mason had never had the knife, with Sean interrupting nearby to ask why he wasn't telling the truth as he promised. The barrister impressed upon Dylan the consequences of lying, checking that he truly wanted to go against his statement.

Finally, Dylan confirmed that Mason had indeed been the one to wield the knife, and Sean later explained to Maria and Gary that Mason and his sidekicks had threatened Dylan. Liam and his family were simply grateful that, in the end, Dylan had not let Mason win.

The judge soon declared Mason guilty, though she delayed his sentencing until she could read his youth justice report. However, she confidently pointed out that Mason would certainly be given a custodial sentence.

Although there was relief all round at this news, Gary was disheartened when Maria continued to sleep in Liam's room, keeping a watchful eye on him after his battle with suicidal thoughts. Will everyone be able to move on now that Mason has been defeated?

