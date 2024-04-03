Well, Whiston has now responded to the analysis of the soap, and said in a statement to RadioTimes.com: "Coronation Street is, and always has been, a mixture of characters you love, earthy humour and stories that matter - such as the current Liam bullying storyline or the Lauren grooming storyline.

"The show is proud to explore important contemporary issues such as these, and our audience research shows that viewers really appreciate these stories and believe we deal with them in an engaging but responsible way - which is why Coronation Street continues to be the most-watched soap on British TV."

Sean tries to stop Gary in Coronation Street. ITV

Whiston's defence of Coronation Street comes after the report in The Guardian claimed there was a "viewer fatigue" coming from too many crime-based plots and murders happening in Weatherfield.

More like this

One of the soap's most recognisable faces, Bruce Jones, played Les Battersby from 1997 to 2008 and said: "The writers we had were living Manchester city life.

"It’s not the actors’ faults – they’re all doing a good job for my money – but it’s the writers that have changed. I actually think we’ve lost that element of what Manchester life is all about."

Similarly, Beverley Callard, who starred as Liz McDonald for 31 years, revealed to the How to Be 60 podcast last year that she walked away from the soap because "the scripts weren’t what they were".

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As well as citing a lack of momentum in storytelling, an ever-growing cast of younger characters and bleak storylines, there's no denying that Coronation Street remains ever popular with its fans.

Often levied against the likes of Emmerdale and EastEnders, Coronation Street actually remains the most-watched soap of them all.

There's further exciting news for Corrie, not just in its storyline stakes, but behind the scenes - as Kate Brooks has been appointed as the new series producer.

Brooks previously worked on Emmerdale and as a story producer on Coronation Street, having helped on some pretty major storylines including the minibus crash.

Speaking of her appointment, Brooks said: "I've had a wonderful time working on Emmerdale, and I feel immensely proud to be part of a team that has achieved such great success over the past eight years.

"I've absolutely loved my time on the show, and I've had the privilege of working with such a hugely talented and hard-working bunch of people, who also happen to be the loveliest, too.

"Both professionally and personally, Emmerdale has given me so much more than I ever could have imagined, and for that I shall be eternally grateful. Thanks, Emmerdale, it's been an absolute pleasure."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.