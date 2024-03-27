Prior to that, Brooks served as story producer at Coronation Street and had a hand in working on some of the soap's most memorable storylines, including the arrival of Pat Phelan, who killed Tina, and the minibus crash.

Brooks will begin her role in April 2024, reporting to executive producer for continuing drama, Ian MacLeod.

In her role, Brooks will be taking over creative responsibilities for the much loved soap from acting producer Verity MacLeod, who stepped up to the role during the recruitment process.

"Kate is a fantastic storyteller and I know under her guidance the show will be ambitious, exciting and full of heart and humour," Iain MacLeod commented.

"She is Corrie to the core and such a good fit for the show. I am genuinely excited to see what the next chapter holds and can't wait to work with her again."

Speaking of her appointment, Brooks said: "I've had a wonderful time working on Emmerdale and I feel immensely proud to be part of a team that has achieved such great success over the past eight years. I've absolutely loved my time on the show, and I've had the privilege of working with such a hugely talented and hard-working bunch of people, who also happen to be the loveliest, too.

"Both professionally and personally, Emmerdale has given me so much more than I ever could have imagined, and for that I shall be eternally grateful. Thanks Emmerdale, it's been an absolute pleasure."

The locals stand in front of the reopened Rovers Return in Coronation Street. ITV

As for her new role, Brooks admitted it is "the ultimate pinch me moment".

"I've adored the show from across the Pennines and have consistently been in awe of the talent on display, both on and off the screen," she continued.

"It truly is a special show and I endeavour to take great care to ensure that it continues to thrive as we head into the next chapter. Coronation Street has, and always will be, part of my DNA, and I can't wait to get stuck in."

During her tenure on Emmerdale, Brooks has been responsible for producing a number of critically acclaimed storylines, alongside Laura Shaw and former executive producer Jane Hudson.

Just some of the storylines include the introduction of serial killer Meena Jutla, Marlon suffering from a stroke and, more recently, Brooks produced the devastating story of Chas Dingle's breast cancer diagnosis.

