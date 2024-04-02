Meanwhile, there's a fresh blow for Roy Cropper (David Neilson), and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) is public enemy number one.

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is impressed by Simon Barlow's (Alex Bain) new venture, but her sister Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) is concerned about Leanne's fascination with Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper).

Elsewhere, things are looking up for Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges), Gary Windass (Mikey North) leaves wife Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) upset, and after being attacked, Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) delivers an update on granddaughter Eliza Woodrow (Savannah Kunyo).

More like this

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 8th - 12th April 2024.

7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Will Dylan Wilson stay in Weatherfield after disappearing act?

Dylan says an emotional goodbye. ITV

As Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) gets ready for court, Gary and Maria do their best to boost his confidence. Meanwhile, Dylan sneaks out of the hotel with his rucksack and his worried mum Violet Wilson (Jenny Platt) tells his dad Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) that Dylan has gone missing.

In the Bistro, Liam is nervous as he picks at his breakfast, just as Sean and Violet rush in to reveal that Dylan is nowhere to be seen. Gary offers to help look for Dylan, while Liam heads home, unaware that he's being watched.

Dylan drags Liam into the ginnel and informs him of bully Mason Radcliffe's (Luca Toolan) threats, then suggests they do a runner together to avoid going to court. After finding Liam's not at home, Gary and Maria tell Sean and Violet that Liam is also missing, but will the teens show up for court?

The following day, Sean begs Violet to reconsider and let Dylan stay in Weatherfield, but she refuses. Sean and Dylan share an emotional goodbye; but as Dylan and Violet head to the tram station, he admits to his mum that he doesn't want to leave.

Dylan wants to stick around and make amends to those he hurt. But will Violet listen?

2. Stu Carpenter attacked amid news on Eliza Woodrow

Stu finds himself targeted. ITV

Stu reads the online comments and tells Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) he intends to help clear Roy's name as he knows what it's like to be wrongly accused.

In the precinct, Stu talks to a homeless guy, hoping to get information about Lauren. But as Stu gets his wallet out, he doesn't notice the man picking up a brick! Stu returns to Speed Daal with a bloodied face and tells Yasmeen he had his wallet stolen and was hit with a brick.

As Stu recovers, Yasmeen is delighted when Eliza arrives home from Germany. But Stu is downhearted when he reveals that Eliza's told him she wants to make Germany her permanent home. Will she move in with dad Dom Everett (Darren Morfitt) for good?

3. Blast from the past for Roy Cropper as he's charged with murder

An imposter makes Roy's life hell. ITV

In the café, Roy answers the phone to another load of abuse, and quickly retreats upstairs. Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) discuss the abuse Roy is being subjected to, and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) wants to visit Roy but Nick doesn't think it's a good idea.

Sam lies to Shona that he's going to see Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan), then goes to see Roy and suggests a game of chess.

As heartening as this sounds, Roy is set for more distress. Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) tells Shona and Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) they must still answer the phone despite the crank calls, because Roy is hoping to hear from Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) mother.

Later, Roy reels in shock to learn that Hayley's (Julie Hesmondhalgh) son Christian has posted hurtful things about him and Hayley online. Then Lauren's mum, Kerry, calls in at the café and introduces herself to Roy and Nina.

During the night, Kerry secretly films Roy's living room and records a commentary, making him out to be a murderer. She leaps back onto the sofa and pretends to be asleep when Roy emerges, sleepwalking again.

After reading Christian's horrible comments about Roy, Nick and Sam call in and Nick apologises to Roy, promising that when things are back to normal, he'll be happy for Sam to keep spending time with him. When Sam tells Roy he's his BFF – best friend forever – Kerry takes note.

But later, a shaken Roy tells Nina and Shona that he's just had a call from Lauren's mum asking him not to contact her again – so who is Kerry? The woman, Alice, admits she faked her identity and when Roy and Evelyn head out with Freddie, they are met with Alice who starts filming them.

As Roy tries to stop Alice, she stumbles and hits her head, accusing him of assault. Soon, Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) breaks the news to Nina, Shona, Evelyn and Carla Barlow (Alison King) that Roy has been charged with the murder of Lauren Bolton.

Roy sits alone in his police cell, his mind numb with fear. Can Dee-Dee prove his innocence?

4. Daisy Midgeley shunned by the locals

Will Ryan give Daisy another chance? ITV

Daisy arrives for work at The Rovers, convinced that Carla can't fire her as her name is on the deeds. But Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) tells her to sling her hook.

Daisy calls in to see boyfriend Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), telling Ryan she's lost everything and she doesn't want to lose him too. But Ryan is appalled by her recent behaviour and orders her to leave. Is it all over for the couple?

As the week continues, a shamefaced Jenny tells Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) about the stolen money and tries to pin it on Daisy. But Rita reckons Jenny's kidding herself and is equally to blame. Will Jenny put things right?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Toyah Battersby worries about obsessed Leanne Battersby

Can Toyah get through to her sister? ITV

Toyah finds Leanne watching one of Rowan's motivational videos and while Leanne enthuses about his teachings, Toyah is sceptical.

Nick later catches Leanne with her eyes closed and she explains she's 'reality coding' in an attempt to eliminate the unexpected. Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) tells Toyah that Rowan is leaving for the States today and she'll be glad to see the back of him as she's sick of listening to his nonsense!

As Rowan checks out of the hotel, a breathless Toyah arrives and quizzes him about the Autovalent Institute, but when he spouts his reality coding drivel, Toyah reveals she's a trained counsellor and suggests his work is harmful.

Toyah warns Nick that Rowan is a fraud who preys on vulnerable people, and he must nip Leanne's new obsession in the bud before the Institute takes all her money. Will Toyah and Nick be able to give Leanne a reality check?

Meanwhile, Simon seems to be doing well as he tells Leanne and Carla of his idea for a new food delivery app. Carla is sceptical, but Leanne is enthusiastic and asks Simon to come up with a business plan.

Simon presents his business plan to an impressed Leanne, who offers to be his first investor. But will Rowan's influence end up bringing the family down?

6. Good news for Ed Bailey

Can Ed finally look to the future with a smile? ITV

Ed opens a letter from the insurance company and is pleasantly surprised that they'll be paying out more than he expected.

Ed tells Dee-Dee and Michael that he plans to spend the insurance money on new tools so he can get back to work; but Dee-Dee and Michael advise him to use the money to pay off as much of his debt as he can.

Later, Debbie offers Ed a job as handyman at the hotel, and he gratefully accepts, happy that things are finally looking up. Will things only get better for Ed?

7. Gary Windass betrays Maria Connor?

The rift between Gary and Maria grows ITV

When Liam announces that he feels ready to return to school, mum Maria refuses to discuss it. Gary is later hurt when Maria implies that he's not a real dad to Liam and the situation is different for her.

On the Street, Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) tells ex Gary that Damon Hay's (Ciarán Griffiths) sentencing is that day, and Gary confides in her over Liam's suicidal thoughts.

Inviting Sarah back to the flat, Gary explains Maria's overprotective behaviour over Liam and how it's ruining their marriage. Maria checks her camera app and is intrigued to see Sarah in the flat with Gary, but when she listens in on their chat, she's left hurt.

Sarah hears from Dee-Dee that Damon has been sentenced to six years, and Gary takes her in his arms as she cries. Are the former lovers about to get too close for comfort?

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

There is also help for teens struggling with their mental health at Mind.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.