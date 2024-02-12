Longtime Corrie fans will remember Platt portrayed Violet from 2004 until 2008, with a brief stint in 2011, and viewers haven't seen her character since she left with Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) – until now.

Platt will return for a number of episodes as Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) realises Dylan is the school bully, and not Liam as he has been led to believe.

Ahead of Platt's return, Cotton told RadioTimes.com and other press: "At the end of the day, she's Dylan's mum. We do often talk about Violet, and Sean off-screen goes down and sees them. But 16 years ago she left with Dylan and she's never been seen on screen since."

In forthcoming scenes, Sean is determined to clear Dylan's name but when he looks through messages on Dylan's phone, he is horrified by what he finds.

Sean then calls and admits to Gary and Maria that he was wrong and Dylan has been bullying Liam and will make sure Dylan gives a full confession. But when Mason tells Dylan that if he grasses him up for bullying, he can expect to be punished, Dylan is terrified.

Violet will be returning to support her son, who will be exposed for his involvement in the bullying of Liam, alongside Mason. In the coming months, Dylan will be facing serious repercussions for his actions and will need the support of both his parents.

Viewers can expect Violet to return on Wednesday 20th March 2024.

Speaking of filming with Platt, Cotton said: "As far as Jen coming back, I think we film it for about four weeks, which is probably like a dozen episodes and then who knows? Because this storyline is going to go on.

"So I hope that as long as it goes well and she enjoys it, I'm hoping that we might see her again."

Mason bullies Dylan in Coronation Street. ITV ITV

In scenes set to air this week, viewers will see the extent of Dylan and Mason's bullying of Liam as the latter begins searching for ways to take his own life after the torment becomes unbearable.

Speaking of the horrifying scenes, Samia Longchambon previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that Maria Windass is "absolutely horrified" by finding out what her son has been going through.

She said: "It's heartbreaking for her to see what her son's been going through and that he has not felt that he can talk to her and Gary.

"I think that's what hurts her as well, that she's like, 'Why hasn't he told us? We could have been helping him.' And he's been going through this all by himself, which just makes it even more heartbreaking."

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

