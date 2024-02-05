In upsetting scenes on Coronation Street, Liam searches for ways to commit suicide and tells his mother Maria how much he loves her before disappearing, striking fear within Maria when she finds out the truth.

Opening up about the scenes in a Q&A, Longchambon told RadioTimes.com and other press, that Maria begins to worry if "history has repeated itself", following the suicide of Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward).

Many viewers will remember that Aidan took his own life in an emotional storyline in 2018, and his character was extremely close to Maria after the former flames had an affair, which even saw Maria gatecrash his wedding to Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley).

More like this

Maria and Aidan. ITV

"At the time, when he [Liam] comes into the salon, he brings her a coffee and he's just being really nice to her and he tells her that she's a good mum that he loves her," Longchambon explained of Liam's actions.

She continued: "And she's like, 'Oh, what's brought all this on?', and she's touched by it. But she doesn't for one second think it's a goodbye from him. But as soon as Gary comes in and tells her what they've discovered on the laptop, everything makes sense to her. That's why she runs home as fast as you can to check on him.

"So I think the thoughts going through her mind at that time is, 'Has history repeated itself? Has he done what Aiden did?' When she finds him at home, it's just like, the floodgates just open and it's hugely emotional for both of them."

Since September 2023, Liam has been tormented by school bullies and soon Maria and Gary find out the extent of what has been happening when Maria sees horrid comments on Liam's social media account.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Longchambon said that Maria feels heartbroken by what she discovers and "understandably" becomes paranoid and won't let Liam out of her sight.

She told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I think when she finds out the extent of how depressed it's making him and how he feels like he can't carry on with his life, and he has been researching ways online of how to end his life, it's like utterly heartbreaking for her and to think that her own son is considering doing that especially after what she went through with Aiden.

"Aiden is a Connor, he's part of the family. And I think she kind of takes it to the end degree and she won't let Liam out of her sight. And she does get really paranoid understandably, because it has been extremely close to home that a family member has ended their life before.

"So she's absolutely horrified by it. And she won't even leave him alone."

Read more:

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.