Did Coronation Street’s Ed start builder’s yard fire amid Michael’s lucky escape?

After being thrown out of the family home by son Michael (Ryan Russell) due to his gambling debts, Ed has been living in daughter Dee-Dee’s (Channique Sterling-Brown) flat.

Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) was left wondering if Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) could be guilty of arson in tonight’s eventful instalment of Coronation Street (24th January 2024).

Ed told Dee-Dee that his friend Marcus had offered him his spare room, so he would be moving out of her place.

He was also hopeful that Gary Windass (Mikey North) would buy the builder’s yard from him. But during a meeting at the Bistro, Gary explained he could no longer make an offer due to his own family troubles.

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) noticed how downhearted and desperate Ed looked, and she told Michael this.

At the same time, Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) learned that Marcus had to backtrack on giving Ed a place to stay.

In secret, Ed prepared to bed down for the night at the yard, weeping over his distressing situation. But after Ed left to get some food, Michael spotted the yard on fire and rushed in, thinking his dad was trapped.

Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) alerted Ed to the fire, and Ed soon heard Michael’s screams for help. Michael was rescued, but needed medical help as he was taken to hospital.

Michael asked Ed to come with him in the ambulance, and father and son were reunited as Michael invited Ed to move back home at last.

But with the police on the case of the fire, Craig began to wonder if Ed’s circumstances had led him to commit an insurance job on the yard.

DS Swain (Vicky Myers) pointed out that forensics would soon shed light on what happened, but is Ed guilty?

