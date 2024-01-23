Finally, Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) is spiralling after dad Peter's (Chris Gascoyne) sudden exit.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 29th January - 31st January 2024.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Bethany Platt conceals her troubles as she keeps a secret

Bethany looks evasive as Daniel questions her in Coronation Street. ITV

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) finds Bethany engrossed in writing an article, but when he enquires what it's about, she's evasive. Bethany calls her publisher, but is disappointed when they make it clear they're not interested in her article.

When Daniel reminds Bethany it's her turn to treat him to tea, she says she's too busy working on a deadline. But when she checks her bank balance and is concerned at the sight of her overdraft, she covers in front of mum Sarah.

Bethany meets with Suki Waters (Laura Littlewood) from the Gazette, hoping to get work. Suki advises her to try Chit-Chat magazine as they may be looking for someone, but will Bethany apply, or will she confide in her loved ones?

2. Tracy McDonald gives into temptation with Tommy Orpington

Tracy begins an affair. ITV

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) is torn between spending time with football hero-turned decorator Tommy O and his own daughter Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell), having been invited to spend the week with her in France.

As Steve leaves in his taxi, he watches with envy as Tommy is fawned over by Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell), Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) and Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment).

They try and drag Tommy to the pub, but Tracy sends them packing. It's clear there's a spark between her and Tommy, and the next day, she gives him a ticking off for lateness; but she's secretly thrilled when he compliments her outfit.

Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) enthuses over Tommy in the flower shop, and Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) suggests that Tracy should play matchmaker. But Tracy warns Toyah off by claiming Tommy is a womaniser and can't be trusted.

Tommy later admits he fancies Tracy, and the pair kiss! Coronation Street have confirmed an affair is on the way, and actor Milburn told ITV of his alter ego's attraction to Tracy: “I think he likes her sparky nature, her quick retorts and her banter is very sharp.

"He likes being kept on his toes. She’s not an easy target in many ways. I just think that they seem to have this chemistry between them that none of them see coming.”

3. Michael Bailey accuses Ed of starting the fire

Michael has made a mistake. ITV

Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) takes Ed in for questioning, and when Michael asks Ed if he started the fire at the yard, Ed vehemently denies it. Ed admits to DS Swain (Vicky Myers) that he accidentally knocked over some white spirit, but he certainly did not start the fire.

When Ed and Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) return home, Michael accuses their dad of burning down the yard so he could claim the insurance, and Ed is devastated.

Michael reveals he's told brother James (Nathan Graham) about the gambling debts and the fire. But Craig calls at the factory and tells Michael that the fire was started by an electrical heater, and he feels guilty but relieved that Ed is innocent. Will father and son reconcile?

4. Damon Hay's proposition for Sarah Barlow

Coronation Street's Damon talks to Sarah. ITV

In Sarah's flat, Damon nuzzles her neck and implies that he wants to move in with her. The couple have only just decided to make a go of their relationship after their affair last year, but there's a few issues.

Sarah's ex, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) is trying to get rid of Damon, and Damon's half-brother Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) is also out for his blood. Will Sarah agree to let Damon move in, and if so, will she be in danger?

5. Bobby Donovan is a bad influence on troubled Simon Barlow

Simon is on a downward spiral. ITV

Simon wakes up with a hangover and realises he spilt his beer over Nick Tilsley's (Ben Price) paperwork. Hiding the evidence, Simon makes out he hasn't seen them and offers to print them off for Nick.

Simon calls at the Bistro with the papers, and Nick urges Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) to persuade Carla Barlow (Alison King) to rehire Simon.

Leanne appeals to Carla that Peter's departure has left a hole in Simon's life, but Simon later reveals that Carla has taken on her nephew Bobby Donovan (Jack Carroll) instead.

Leanne offers to have another word, but Simon tells her to leave it, and she overrules Nick and offers him a job at the Bistro instead.

When Simon starts work, Bobby suggests they have a lock in at the Bistro, and Simon is tempted. Will he agree?

