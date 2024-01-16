After the usual 7pm Emmerdale slot, the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will take place instead.

But have no fear, Corrie fans - that doesn't mean you'll be missing out on any of the story, as the soap will instead air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week, rather than the usual Monday, Wednesday and Friday slots.

The iconic football tournament has also impacted other channels' programming.

Silent Witness and Waterloo Road have been shifted from their usual spot in the BBC One schedule this week to accommodate the FA Cup's third round replays.

Future episodes are set to bring danger to Weatherfield, as Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) is put at risk by a fire at the builders' yard.

Elsewhere, Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) finally faces up to his bullies, but also finds himself at the police station. Will the youngster open up to his mum Maria (Samia Longchambon) about what's really going on?

Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) also pushes his luck at Underworld. After throwing a sickie at work and suffering from a major hangover having spent the whole day drinking, Carla's limits are tested when she has to face up to whether her step-son is really up to the job before him.

More recently, viewers were left surprised when Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) kissed Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths), who has been on a mission to win Sarah back after returning to the cobbles.

O'Brien previously admitted that she thinks Sarah would be making a mistake to get back with Damon, so will the pair continue their will they/won't they romance?

