Non-league clubs have qualified for the first round proper, and will be joined by League One and League Two teams, including a handful of former Premier League stalwarts.

Three representatives of the eighth tier of English football have progressed to the first round: Cray Valley Paper Mills, Ramsgate and Sheppey United. Two of those sides will have a chance to showcase their abilities against EFL opposition.

Sheppey United host Walsall on Friday night live in front of the TV cameras, while Cray Valley Paper Mills have earned a place at The Valley to face Charlton in the greatest mismatch of the slate.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete FA Cup TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

FA Cup TV schedule 2023/24 – 1st round

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 3rd November

Sheppey United v Walsall (7:45pm) ITV4/ITVX

Saturday 4th November

Bromley v Blackpool (5:45pm) BBC Two/iPlayer

Mansfield v Wrexham (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer/S4C

Sunday 5th November

Chesterfield v Portsmouth (12:15pm) ITV1/ITVX

Crewe v Derby (2:45pm) ITVX

Charlton v Cray Valley Paper Mills (5:30pm) BBC Two/iPlayer

FA Cup TV rights 2023/24

The FA Cup will be shown entirely across free-to-air channels via BBC and ITV in 2023/24.

It's a big victory for football fans, as they can tune in to watch a full batch of matches on terrestrial TV in each round.

BBC and ITV will share the TV rights until the end of 2024/25. BBC will broadcast 18 matches per season, including the final, while ITV will show 20 matches, including the final.

All games will be shown live on their digital platforms, iPlayer and ITVX, throughout the campaign, as well as channels listed above.

