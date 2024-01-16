Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) pushes his luck at the factory; Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) makes amends with young son Joseph (William Flanagan), and Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn) takes a job for Tracy (Kate Ford) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 22nd - 24th January 2024.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Michael is trapped as fire breaks out

Will Michael survive? ITV

With Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) still in son Michael's bad books, daughter Dee-Dee puts pressure on Ed to start tackling his debts, and tells him it's time he moved back home. But when Dee-Dee urges Michael to bury the hatchet with their dad and let him come home, Michael declares that if Ed moves back, he's moving out.

As Dee-Dee pleads Ed's case, they're interrupted by two bailiffs. Ed tells Dee-Dee that his mate Marcus has offered him a room at his house, so he'll move out of her flat today.

Meanwhile, Gary Windass (Mikey North) breaks the news that he won't be buying the yard. Marcus then calls Ed to tell him the spare room is no longer available, but Ed doesn't reveal this news to his family.

More like this

Ed's brother Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) tells Michael that Marcus has informed him Ed is now homeless, and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) explains she saw Ed looking desperate after the fruitless meeting with Gary.

Later, Michael is horrified to see smoke billowing from the yard. He races up the stairs, but finds no sign of Ed. But as Michael tries to leave, he realises the fire has spread and the stairs are now engulfed in flames. Will Michael be able to escape with his life?

2. Liam finds himself in trouble with the police

Liam snaps after months of torment. ITV

At school, Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) asks Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) if he plans to return Liam's phone. But Mason laughs and tells Dylan that if Liam turns up for their meeting, he's a dead man. Liam overhears the conversation and stares Mason out, promising he'll be there.

Dylan warns Liam not to meet Mason, but Liam insists it's time he stood up to the bully. Liam approaches Mason and his mates, but overhears Dylan refer to him as a loser. Goaded by Mason, Liam rams Dylan up against a wall, and as Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) arrives, Dylan falls to the ground.

Oblivious to Dylan's role in the situation, his dad Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) scoffs when Gary tells him that Liam is being bullied – and ignored by Dylan.

Liam ends up accompanied to the police station by mum Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), who makes it clear to husband Gary that he's done enough damage. Sean rages as he tells Gary he's glad he reported Liam to the police, as bullies need to be punished.

Maria assures Liam that everything will be fine if he tells the truth, but she later confides in Gary that she's sure Liam is covering for someone. Will Liam open up about what he's going through?

3. Will Bernie discover Paul's plan?

Will Paul admit his plans? ITV

Bernie calls in at Paul and Billy Mayhew's (Daniel Brocklebank) flat, and orders carer Moses (Michael Fatogun) to enjoy some time off while she looks after Paul. She starts cleaning the flat, but when she opens the cupboard containing the stash of Benzo tablets, Paul pales.

Will Bernie realise that her son is planning to end his life on his terms as his Motor Neurone Disease progresses? Later, Bernie convinces Paul and Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) to join her for a night in the motorhome.

But the pair suspect Bernie has got them lost as she stops in a layby, and there is no phone signal. A worried Billy fails to get hold of Paul, while Bernie admits she has no idea where they are, as they find they're stuck in the mud.

At home, Billy finds the tablets are missing and is horrified, and when Paul's phone finally leaps into life, Gemma answers Billy's call, as he begs Paul not to take the drugs now as it's too soon. Will Paul be forced to confess his assisted dying plan?

As the week continues, Bernie once again calls round to find Billy laying on the sofa after putting his back out helping Paul out of the bath, because Moses was running late. A stressed Moses explains to Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) how overworked he is, but when Bernie witnesses their hug, she takes action and Moses learns he has been suspended. How will Paul react?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

4. Simon pushes his luck at Underworld

Simon proves a liability. ITV

At Underworld, Bobby Donovan (Jack Carroll) enjoys winding Simon up, but Carla Barlow (Alison King) orders them back to work. Carla tells the pair to meet at the Bistro for team building, and the first round is on her.

As Max Turner (Paddy Bever) agrees to update the website for Carla, he warns Simon to stay away from Sabrina Adetiba (Luana Santos), as she is taken. Bobby, meanwhile, takes Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) for a drink in The Rovers and tells Carla and Simon that although Lauren only wants to be mates, that will soon change.

The following day at the pub, Simon admits to Bobby that he threw a sickie and went on an all-day drinking bender, and now has the hangover from hell. When Simon returns late to work, Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) points out that no one else would get away with it.

When Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment) sprains his ankle, Carla orders Simon to make the Underworld delivery, but he refuses. Will this be the final straw for Carla?

5. Joseph forgives dad Chesney

Ches has a big apology to make. ITV

Chesney apologises to Gemma again, but she points out that unwell Joseph should be his priority and urges Ches to talk to his son.

Chesney visits Joseph and assures him that he loves him and will always believe him in future. Joseph forgives his dad, and the pair share an emotional hug. Will the family be able to get back on track at last?

6. Tracy thrills Steve by hiring Tommy O

Steve wonders if he's walked into the wrong house! ITV

Tracy is unimpressed to find that Steve's birthday present to her is a cherry stone pillow. She chucks the gift back at him and orders Steve to redecorate their bedroom, starting that very day. Tracy moans to Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) about Steve's laziness, and says she doubts he'll get round to decorating.

When Mary suggests that Tracy should hire a professional, she chooses ex-footballer Tommy, and shows him around the house. Tommy reveals his former career, and Steve is stunned to return home to find his hero in his own living room.

Tracy reminds Steve they've hired Tommy to do the decorating and he's not to distract him, but we can't see Steve sticking to this rule!

