Coronation Street confirms Lyme disease plot for Joseph Brown
Joseph's mystery illness will be solved.
Chesney (played by Sam Aston) and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) have a shock in store in the coming weeks on Coronation Street when it's revealed their son, Joseph, has contracted Lyme disease.
Following weeks of worry for the parents, including Gemma being removed from her own house by social services, events take a drastic turn when he collapses at home.
Joseph is rushed to hospital where his parents are finally told he has Lyme disease, which most likely comes from a tick bite on a camping holiday.
Thankfully, the illness is treatable and he will make a good recovery.
Coronation Street has been working with Lyme Disease UK, which has been consulting on the scripts to ensure accuracy around symptoms and treatment especially.
Julia Knight, who volunteers for the charity, has been consulting with the ITV soap and has first-hand experience of what Lyme disease can do to the body.
She said of the storyline: "It has been my great pleasure to work with the Coronation Street script writers to give them advice and pointers so that they could produce a storyline that is both realistic and engaging. Lyme disease can easily be overlooked if a person only shows viral-type symptoms initially, as in the storyline.
"Raising awareness of the disease and giving people the information about how to prevent it is essential. With knowledge, bites can be prevented, and awareness of possible symptoms means that people who do contract the disease can seek medical advice promptly."
Those who want help and advice on Lyme Disease should visit https://lymediseaseuk.com/ for further information.
