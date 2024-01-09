Joseph is rushed to hospital where his parents are finally told he has Lyme disease, which most likely comes from a tick bite on a camping holiday.

Chesney is panicked over an unconscious Joseph in Coronation Street.

Thankfully, the illness is treatable and he will make a good recovery.

Coronation Street has been working with Lyme Disease UK, which has been consulting on the scripts to ensure accuracy around symptoms and treatment especially.

Julia Knight, who volunteers for the charity, has been consulting with the ITV soap and has first-hand experience of what Lyme disease can do to the body.

She said of the storyline: "It has been my great pleasure to work with the Coronation Street script writers to give them advice and pointers so that they could produce a storyline that is both realistic and engaging. Lyme disease can easily be overlooked if a person only shows viral-type symptoms initially, as in the storyline.

"Raising awareness of the disease and giving people the information about how to prevent it is essential. With knowledge, bites can be prevented, and awareness of possible symptoms means that people who do contract the disease can seek medical advice promptly."

Those who want help and advice on Lyme Disease should visit https://lymediseaseuk.com/ for further information.

