The shows have been postponed by a week, meaning that Silent Witness will resume next Monday (22nd January) at 9pm and Waterloo Road will air next Tuesday (23rd January) at 8pm.

Waterloo Road returned to our screens on 2nd January with episodes airing weekly and providing much of the school-based drama that fans know and love. The new season marks only one of three more instalments we're set to get in the future after the series was commissioned for two more seasons following its success.

The original Waterloo Road series ran on the BBC from 2006 to 2015 and was a breakout iPlayer success during lockdown, which ultimately led to its return with new episodes, featuring familiar faces like Kym Marsh.

Waterloo Road season 12 cast. BBC/Kate Bones/Matt Burlem

Similarly, long-running BBC drama Silent Witness returned to our screens earlier this month and is the 27th season of the series, which once again welcomes Emilia Fox back to its helm as Nikki Alexander and David Caves as Jack Hodgson.

Last week's episode saw the team tackle a harrowing case involving an abandoned lorry containing multiple dead bodies.

The beloved crime drama has been on our screens since 1996 and speaking about the new series, Caves told RadioTimes.com and other press: "It's very rare for actors to get to play roles for such a long time, it's a lovely thing that we take for granted.

"And we get to play with our mates. It's great. Of course, the downside or the danger is you can get complacent. And that's what you have to try and avoid when you're playing a part for such a long time, because you think that you know the character better than anyone else."

Fox also said: "We've had such a lovely evolution, with Ali and Aki and Rhiannon. And then, of course, Cavesy, we've been together for over a decade now.

"And trying to create light in the dark in these very dark subject matters, but creating the lightness, but also the room to discuss things and have opinions and have disagreements, but also have great love for each other and their relationship, which we've sort of talked about and chosen to – that they've come together, the pressures of being brought closer and closer together, now they're trying to work together, to have a relationship together."

