"It's very rare for actors to get to play roles for such a long time, it's a lovely thing that we take for granted," Caves told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"And we get to play with our mates. It's great. Of course, the downside or the danger is you can get complacent. And that's what you have to try and avoid when you're playing a part for such a long time, because you think that you know the character better than anyone else."

David Caves joined the series back in 2013 and has portrayed Jack Hodgson for over 100 episodes.

David Caves as Jack Hodgson. BBC

Caves's character is straight-talking and quick-witted and while he possesses the humility to admit to his mistakes, he doesn't do it without ruffling a few feathers.

Speaking of his character's development, Caves said: "You mustn't be shut off, then, to people coming in who've got ideas or want to try something else with the characters. The beauty of having 10 eps, different writers, different directors, is that you get it you get a different take on the character in each story."

Emilia Fox echoed Caves's sentiments, describing "the absolute privilege of playing a character for a long time".

Following the departure of Amanda Burton, Fox joined the cast of Silent Witness and has gone on to become the longest serving cast member since the exits of Tom Ward and William Gaminara in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

"There's the familiarity as an actor, which feels really lovely to play and safe to play, but also being put in these different situations which creates new challenges and interests," Fox explained.

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander. BBC/BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron

She continued: "We've had such a lovely evolution, with Ali and Aki and Rhiannon. And then, of course, Cavesy, we've been together for over a decade now.

"And trying to create light in the dark in these very dark subject matters, but creating the lightness, but also the room to discuss things and have opinions and have disagreements, but also have great love for each other and their relationship, which we've sort of talked about and chosen to – that they've come together, the pressures of being brought closer and closer together, now they're trying to work together, to have a relationship together.

"But rather than always creating conflict and bust up, it's about creating the different shades a bit, but without the relationship overwhelming the crime, which is the heart of the silent witness."

At the end of season 26, Nikki and Jack made their relationship official and their relationship will be explored even further in the upcoming season.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about their relationship, Fox noted that Jack and Nikki are "closer than ever".

Silent Witness returns to BBC One at 9pm on Monday 8th January 2024.

