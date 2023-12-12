Coronation Street star teases secret reason for Bethany Platt's return
"There is something that has happened in London..."
Lucy Fallon has shed some light on why her Coronation Street character Bethany Platt makes such an abrupt return to Weatherfield.
While fans will no doubt be thrilled to see the mischievous young woman back on the cobbles, Bethany has seemingly been living her dream life in London, where she began her career in journalism. So, what brings her back home?
Chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press, Fallon explained that viewers should be on high alert for the unravelling of a mysterious secret. "She's basically been forced to come back. I don't know if I'm allowed to say what it is," she told us.
"But there is something that has happened in London that has kind of forced her to come back. But she's not revealing that straight away, she's being a bit secretive about why she has come back. Don't know if I can say anything else about that!"
Given that Bethany's naughtier side is set to accompany her home, we'd bet that she could be the making of her own drama. But, speaking of which, how does Bethany react to the news of her late great-uncle Stephen Reid's (Todd Boyce) killer crimes?
"She actually makes a couple of jokes about it, which is very insensitive!" Fallon revealed. "She sort of jokes that she was going to write a piece on the family drama, but Gail is not very impressed by that. Bethany clearly thinks it's hilarious!"
Well, at least Uncle David (Jack P Shepherd) will have a companion in his endless spiel of wise cracks!
Moving on, there's another memorable character on the verge of returning in the form of Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths). How will Bethany get on with her mum Sarah Barlow's (Tina O'Brien) on/off beau?
"I think that she's a little bit wary of him; also she has been told that he is toxic from Adam, as well. So I think she is a little bit wary of him, but then also she wants her mum to be happy, and her mum is saying to her that she's happy and she likes him," Fallon said.
She added: "So I think she wants her mum to be happy, but she is wary of him and is maybe keeping him [at arm's length] there. She is suspicious of him a little bit!"
We'll look forward to seeing Bethany make her feelings known in true Platt style! But the actress admits that she initially found it tough to tune in after leaving the show in 2020.
"I'll be honest, when I first left, I found it quite hard, I didn't really want to watch it. I found it quite difficult, because it made me quite sad! I was like 'Oh!' I actually felt sad that I'd left, so I found it difficult to watch. And then when you have a baby it's actually quite hard to watch loads of episodes of Corrie. I'm back into it now though, I'm up to date now!"
