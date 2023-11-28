Meanwhile, the Winter-Browns find themselves in deeper trouble when Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) gets sentenced after pleading guilty to handling stolen goods.

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) and Nina Lucas's (Mollie Gallagher) relationship continues to struggle as Isla drives a wedge even further between them.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 4th December - 8th December.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Bernie Winter gets sent to prison and daughter Gemma is furious

A furious Gemma Winter-Brown. ITV

After pleading guilty to handling stolen goods, Bernie's family are left devastated when she is sentenced to three months in prison and is told she has to serve at least half - meaning she'll miss out on Christmas.

Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) is furious and lures Big Garth (Victor McGuire) to Victoria Street, but what does she have planned?

Back at home, Joseph (William Flanagan) complains he has a headache and Gemma goes to find painkillers for him before she hears a knock at the door. She's taken aback to see it's Caitlin, who is deeply unimpressed with what she sees.

Are the Winter-Browns in for a rocky Christmas?

2. Isla continues to drive a wedge between Asha Alahan and Nina Lucas

A tipsy Isla confides in Asha. ITV

Asha meets up with Isla (Emily Dowson) to study but is confused when Isla says she would rather spend the day getting drunk at the Bistro. As they continue to study, Isla confides in Asha that she has gone off men after her ex-boyfriend kept pestering her.

When Nina arrives she finds Asha and Isla giggling and gripping each other's hands across the table.

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Isla calls round and admits to Asha that she likes her but respects the fact she is with Nina and thinks it would be a good idea if she switched mentors.

Nina is taken aback when she learns that the reason she requested to work with a different crew is because Isla has a crush on her. How will Nina react to having her fears confirmed?

Later on in the week, Nina offers to help Asha out in the shop, determined they should spend some time together.

But things soon change when Asha scrolls through Nina's messages and her eyes narrow. What has she discovered?

3. Daisy Midgeley and Ryan Connor's affair is caught on camera

Ryan confesses his feelings for Daisy. ITV

After hearing about Ryan's new job opportunity, Crystal (Erin Austen) tells Daisy and Daniel (Lewis Harney) the exciting news and reveals that she is moving to Glasgow and hopes Ryan will go with her.

Later on in the week, Ryan begins preparing for an interview at the gym as he wants to keep his options open.

At the café, Ryan blanks Daisy and Crystal confronts her, asking if there is something going on between them. Daisy denies it but calls round to tell Ryan that Crystal is suspicious.

Unaware that his camera is still on from his interview video practice, Ryan admits he still has feelings for Daisy and the night they spent together was fantastic.

When Simon returns home, he is intrigued when he spots the camera. Soon after, Daniel receives a message from Simon with a video link and Daniel watches the video of Ryan and Daisy, devastated to find out they slept together.

As the week continues, Daniel tells Simon he knows Daisy loves him and so he has decided to move on and forget about it, but he's in for a shock when Ryan reveals he got the job at the gym and won't be moving to Glasgow.

What will Ryan do now he knows the truth?

4. Evelyn Plummer rescues a dog and brings it home

Evelyn Plummer witnesses a man mistreating his dog. ITV

On the street, Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) spots a man mistreating his dog and protests that he stops. Roy (David Neilson) comes to Evelyn's aid but he's left terrified when Terry, the dog's owner, turns on him.

Cassie comes to Evelyn and Roy's rescue and Roy films Terry and the dog as Tyrone reports him to the police.

An exhausted Evelyn admits to Roy she couldn't sleep as she kept worrying about the dog. Later that day, Evelyn sees Terry leave his dog alone on a van and when she hears the dog whimpering, she decides she must do something.

How will Roy react when Evelyn returns with a dog in tow?

5. Tyrone Dobbs is in for a shock with Hope Stape

Hope has a brand new look as she celebrates her birthday. ITV

Cassie (Claire Sweeney) plans to decorate No.9 for Christmas and suggests they throw a party for Hope's birthday, but she isn't too keen.

When Hope's (Isabella Flanagan) birthday comes around, Cassie tells her she doesn't have to go to school and has a better idea. Tyrone (Alan Halsall) is left horrified when Cassie and Hope return home with nose studs!

Tyrone is furious to find out Hope hasn't gone to school that day either. Has his patience with Cassie finally worn out?

6. Stu Carpenter has plans for Yasmeen Nazir on Christmas Day

Stu and Yasmeen. ITV

In the café, Roy suggests to Stu (Bill Fellows) he should build bridges with Dom and Eliza and invite them over for Christmas dinner.

But when Eliza makes other plans, Stu suggests to Yasmeen (Shelley King) they should open the restaurant on Christmas Day.

Is this the Christmas Yasmeen had planned?

