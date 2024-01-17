After a furious row earlier in the week, Adam made an effort to get on with Sarah the following day.

But he had already paid Damon's dangerous half-brother Harvey a visit in prison, offering to arrange an appeal for his sentence if they worked together to scare Damon out of Weatherfield.

Returning to see murderer Harvey, Adam claimed that they could start an appeal for an unsafe conviction. Harvey agreed to hold up his end of the bargain, so long as Adam wasn't deceiving him.

Adam insisted that, as he didn't have a death wish, he would honour his promise to help Harvey's case.

But when Harvey told him he must meet one of his 'guys' who would be dealing with Damon, Adam protested that this was too risky.

Harvey ordered Adam to do what he was told, or he would make sure the man paid to handle Damon would be after him as well!

Meanwhile, Sarah couldn't get hold of Adam, who was supposed to be taking Harry out for tea, to ask if he would pick him up from school.

So, Damon stepped in, only to feed Harry chips to deliberately wind Adam up. Sarah soon worked out Damon's game, and gave him a piece of her mind, while an annoyed Adam agreed to take Harry bowling instead.

Later, Adam made a call to Harvey, agreeing to meet his crony. But will he be able to go through with it?

