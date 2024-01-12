Tonight, Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) approached Sarah and told her he believed that Damon was a good man; and although Sarah dismissed this, she later went to speak to Damon, suggesting they meet for a drink.

Later, Damon was spooked when he returned to his car, only to find it had been taken, crushed and then returned to the very same parking space! Ed was stunned to see it, while Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) spoke to Damon, who revealed he had a good idea who was responsible.

Damon went to see Sarah to cancel their date, explaining that Harvey had sent him a warning and he had to leave Weatherfield for good.

As Damon declared "This is goodbye," and added that she was the best thing that had ever happened to him, Sarah pleaded with him not leave.

Arguing that there must be another way around the situation, Sarah pulled Damon into a kiss – but just how much of a risk does Harvey pose to their lives?

Star O'Brien has already told us that she thinks Sarah would be making a mistake to get back with Damon, while returning actor Mellor exclusively told RadioTimes.com that several characters should watch their backs.

Their co-star Griffiths teased a lighter storyline for Damon, who is set to meet the Platts during a tense, but entertaining, family gathering.

As for Harvey, can he be thwarted, or will Damon and Sarah live to regret remaining in each other's orbit?

