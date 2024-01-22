After avoiding school, Liam was found out by mum Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), who finally realised her son was being bullied.

His step-dad Gary Windass (Mikey North) offered Liam advice, saying the only thing bullies responded to was violence.

Although Gary took back his words, Liam was all geared up to meet Mason so he could get his stolen phone back.

Dylan urged Liam not to go to the meeting, but when he overheard Dylan telling Mason that Liam was a loser, Liam saw red and slammed Dylan into a wall, swinging a punch at him.

Mason found the whole thing hilarious, giving the phone back purely because of how amused he was by Liam's attempt to fight back.

But when Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) clocked the altercation, Mason claimed that Liam had attacked Dylan for no reason!

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Unaware of Liam's torment, Mrs Crawshaw called Liam and Dylan to her office, and Liam told her that Mason's account was the truth.

With both boys brought home from school, Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) was angry that son Dylan had apparently been targeted, while George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) was not convinced by this version of events.

Meanwhile, Maria was stunned that her boy would resort to violence - until Gary admitted his earlier words of 'wisdom'.

Maria was fuming, but the couple's discussion was interrupted when police officer Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) arrived to inform them that Liam had to be accompanied to the police station for questioning the following day. Will Liam be arrested?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.