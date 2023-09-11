Things get worse quickly when Mason takes Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) under his wing and targets Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) as their new victim.

In the coming months, Mason's torment of Liam will escalate, setting not only the pupils but the parents against each other - with Sean, Maria and Gary all blaming each other's sons.

Ahead of the scenes playing out on-screen, Manchester actor Toolan told ITV: "I found out about the extent of the storyline on my first day through Liam and Charlie, as they were given a lowdown as to what's happening. They told me it was going to get dark.

"It's exciting to be here, but there's also more pressure and responsibility to do this storyline justice."

McCheyne, who plays Dylan Wilson, says his character is "very naive in what he's going into" ahead of the bullying storyline.

"I think Sean realises how dangerous Mason's influence is but Dylan ignores him quite a lot.

"Mason isn't a true friend to Dylan, but as I've said he's very easily influenced so I don't think he realises what he's getting himself into," he told ITV.

