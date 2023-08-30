The publication states that Joel will first arrive in Weatherfield to help Lauren Bolton, but will then be seen getting close to Dee-Dee.

He is expected to be seen on screen from next week as part of the new storyline.

Calum Lill as PC Carlton Smith in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

As well as appearing in multiple episodes of Hollyoaks, Lill has also been seen in Holby City and Doctors, as well as the short films I Can See Clearly Now, Sleep Warm and Heads or Tails.

Read more:

Channique Sterling-Brown has played Dee-Dee in Coronation Street since 2022. Soon after arriving, Dee-Dee and Alya Nazir joined forces to create a legal super-team, while a more recent storyline has seen her help Paul Foreman following his diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When she first joined the soap, Sterling-Brown said of her character: "She's a bit of me! Dee-Dee's going to bring a lot of fun, a lot of chaos – but in a good way, hopefully!

"Dee-Dee is organised chaos, is how I describe her. She bursts into any room she's in, she's a big personality but she's really hard-working. She's a great lawyer, she knows what she's doing.

"And I just think I relate to her because I think I'm quite similar in that I'm really friendly, I'm really chatty, but when I'm in the zone, when I'm working hard: I'm there!"

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV1. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.