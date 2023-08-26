When his will reveals that everything, including the family home, is bequeathed to a woman they’ve never encountered, they set out to uncover whether his death was in fact an accident as they’ve been told or a sinister murder, and long-buried secrets, lies and betrayals ensue.

We certainly get a glimpse of that in the trailer – which you can watch below – as well as a first look at the cast, which also features Larry Lamb (EastEnders), Kevin Whately (Inspector Morse), Jemima Rooper (Silent Witness) and Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey).

The Inheritance S1, Ep2

Jemma Rooper in The Inheritance Channel 5

"If anyone killed him it had to be her", Chloe (Roper) says in the trailer, before the camera pans to Dennis' mysterious new wife, Susan (Bond).

"We know who’s responsible for the poisoning of my dad," Daniel (James-Collier) later adds.

But it seems Susan isn't the only one under suspicion as she tells Chloe at the end of the trailer: "Your brother has one hell of a motive. Come to think of it so do you."

Read more:

The Inheritance starts Monday 4th September at 9pm on Channel 5.



Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.