Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars in trailer for The Inheritance
Former Coronation Street star Rob James-Collier and former Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye star in the new Channel 5 drama.
New drama The Inheritance is coming to Channel 5, featuring a brilliant cast including ex-Coronation Street star Rob James-Collier and former Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye – and now we have an exclusive trailer for the series.
The drama follows three siblings Daniel, Sian and Chloe whose lives are upended following the sudden death of their father, Dennis.
When his will reveals that everything, including the family home, is bequeathed to a woman they’ve never encountered, they set out to uncover whether his death was in fact an accident as they’ve been told or a sinister murder, and long-buried secrets, lies and betrayals ensue.
We certainly get a glimpse of that in the trailer – which you can watch below – as well as a first look at the cast, which also features Larry Lamb (EastEnders), Kevin Whately (Inspector Morse), Jemima Rooper (Silent Witness) and Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey).
"If anyone killed him it had to be her", Chloe (Roper) says in the trailer, before the camera pans to Dennis' mysterious new wife, Susan (Bond).
"We know who’s responsible for the poisoning of my dad," Daniel (James-Collier) later adds.
But it seems Susan isn't the only one under suspicion as she tells Chloe at the end of the trailer: "Your brother has one hell of a motive. Come to think of it so do you."
The Inheritance starts Monday 4th September at 9pm on Channel 5.
