Since her family arrived on the cobbles in 2019, we have been wondering about Dee Dee - the daughter of Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) and Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw), and sister of James (Nathan Graham) and Michael (Ryan Russell).

Channique Sterling-Brown is about to be introduced to Coronation Street viewers as she takes on the role of Dee Dee Bailey.

Now, the character is set to fly in from America and join her loved ones at last. Corrie's Executive Producer, Iain MacLeod, recently gave us the first teasers on what to expect from Dee Dee - but now we can hear about her from the actress herself.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media, Sterling-Brown reveals that Dee Dee will play a crucial role in Stu Carpenter's (Bill Fellows) life, as she works with the Nazirs to help prove Stu's innocence. Stu has maintained that his conviction for the murder of a young woman was wrong, and he did not kill her.

As the star says, there is a lot more to come from this story.

"[Dee Dee] has made a friend in Alya (Sair Khan), which has been really great. They're delving into Stu's case, looking to see if they can get him exonerated," she explains.

And Sterling-Brown is full of praise for her character's involvement in this complex plot.

"I think that's going to be really exciting for viewers, because obviously it's such a big storyline, and it's very gripping," she adds. "Two young women on their detective case - I think it's really brilliant, and it's exciting to see where that'll go."

The actress also offers her insight into what her alter ego is like, before adding that she finds Dee Dee incredibly relatable to her own life.

"She's a bit of me! Dee Dee's going to bring a lot of fun, a lot of chaos - but in a good way, hopefully! Dee Dee is organised chaos, is how I describe her. She bursts into any room she's in, she's a big personality but she's really hard-working. She's a great lawyer, she knows what she's doing.

"And I just think I relate to her because I think I'm quite similar in that I'm really friendly, I'm really chatty, but when I'm in the zone, when I'm working hard: I'm there!"

Sterling-Brown continues: "Also, even the fact she's a lawyer - I was originally not going to do drama school, and I was going to train in law and I got a place at a law school. And last minute I pulled out and decided to pursue drama school. And literally, here I am on the biggest soap in the country, playing this amazing solicitor."

Dee Dee will make her debut in upcoming scenes, so make sure you don't miss a moment!

