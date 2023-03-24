Warning: this article contains information about motor neurone disease some might find upsetting.

The builder has been struggling with movement in his hand since an accident and has been undergoing tests to work out what's wrong with him.

On 24th March, doctors will break the news to Paul that he likely has MND and subsequent tests will confirm this is in fact the case.

Coronation Street has confirmed he will die from the disease as there's currently no cure for it.

The ITV soap has been working with the MND Association for the hard-hitting storyline.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is motor neurone disease?

MND affects nerves in the body known as motor neurones. These are found in the brain and spinal cord and tell our muscles how to act.

Motor neurone disease blocks messages from the motor neurones to the muscles, meaning muscles gradually weaken, stiffen and waste. As a result, movement becomes impacted. Some will find their thinking and behaviour will change, too.

The disease doesn't discriminate, and can strike at any age, though it's most likely in the over 50s. One in 300 will be diagnosed with MND.

Symptoms progress at varying speeds and everyone is affected differently, but the disease is life-shortening and does result in death. There is no cure, and it kills a third of people within a year and more than 50 per cent within two years.

Coronation Street's Paul Foreman will be diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com about the storyline, the director of external affairs at MND Association, Chris James, said: "It's incredible important for the MND community [that Coronation Street is doing this story].

"Awareness is one of the things that the community talk to us about all the time. They really want us to inform and educate people about the disease. They find themselves often in the position - and their families - of having to explain themselves to people about what the disease is and what's happening to them. It's also incredible important as well to get better services and support for people with MND, and training.

"For the people within the MND community, I have to say that it's not a community you'd ever really want to be a part of, but once you're there, it's a really strong community. There's a lot of love and support and time for each other. As Paul develops and Peter plays that part, you'll find how much support is there for that person. Community is going to be incredibly important."

More like this

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.