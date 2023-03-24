The ITV soap has worked closely with MND Association for the portrayal, which will result in Paul's death .

In the coming weeks, Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) will be diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) on Coronation Street .

Over the next months on the cobbles, Corrie will explore not just the effect the disease has on Paul, but also his friends, family, and partner Billy (Daniel Brocklebank).

The storyline is particularly poignant for Brocklebank, who has a personal experience with the devastating disease.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, the actor (who works closely with MND Association) explained how he lost his grandfather to the disease.

"Twenty years ago, my grandfather was diagnosed with MND and subsequently died from it," Brocklebank explained. "So this is a subject that I've lived through in my own life, as has the rest of my family.

"And because I've been working with the MND Association for so long, I've then subsequently met a lot of other people who have been living with MND. It's a subject that's really close to my heart, and I've been helping to fundraise for them for many years."

Coronation Street's Paul Foreman is diagnosed with MND.

Speaking about when he found out he would be such a crucial part of the storyline, Brocklebank said: "I'm not gonna lie, my legs went a little bit weak because I suppose it just brings back memories of that time. And I did wonder whether this could potentially be quite triggering in a lot of ways.

"Obviously Billy's knowledge of everything is different to my knowledge of MND, but I'm hoping therefore I might be able to bring some of my personal experience into the playing of this storyline, having been someone who did in real life help to care for somebody with MND."

He went on to praise Coronation Street for tackling the disease, adding that for him it's "a lovely way" to be able to commemorate the memories of those he has met who lost their lives.

"Hopefully this will raise awareness and get us to a point where we can fund enough research that we find at least something to slow it down, and ultimately, hopefully, cure it," he added.

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

