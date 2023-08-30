This means there will be no brand new episode of Coronation Street that day, as it will instead air at 9pm on Thursday 7th September.

The next episode will then be expected to air on Monday 11th September.

The Rugby World Cup is this year taking place in France and will run until the final on Saturday 28th October.

This isn't the first time this year that the schedule for the soap has been shaken up, with episodes having been rescheduled in light of FA Cup matches and Britain's Got Talent.

One recent storyline on the soap has seen Ryan Connor using steroids, with this causing him to have an aggressive outburst at his aunt Carla.

This has come after Ryan was brutally attacked with acid earlier this year, leaving him struggling with his body image ever since.

Meanwhile, Tyrone's mum Cassie, played by Claire Sweeney, has continued to struggle with her drug addiction, and in a recent episode was attacked while doing a drug deal.

Sweeney previously said of her character: "I love Cassie and I hope the audience love her as much as I do. She's vulnerable, she's troubled and she's got major problems.

"As I'm reading the scripts, I want her to sort herself out because we all love Tyrone – you don't want anything to upset him, do you? It's nice to see a different side to Evelyn as a mother as well.

"Cassie is feisty and she's going to cause some trouble on the cobbles. She's a loose cannon, but then she's vulnerable as well."

