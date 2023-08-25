Meanwhile, Ryan remained self-conscious about the scars he sustained in an acid attack, and was due to attend an appointment at the clinic.

Later, his reputation as an influencer, via his exercise regime, was the talk of the factory. Boosted by the positive comments, Ryan posed for a photo with his face and arm in full view, posting it to his influencer page.

Ryan and Carla in Coronation Street. Danielle Baguley/ITV

But when the man on O-Vidz, Guy, offered £100 for a full face and body picture, Ryan said no. The day spiralled, though, when Carla told him that there had been a nasty comment on his earlier photo on social media.

As Carla tried to offer her support, Ryan grew more and more aggressive as he branded himself a "freak" and smashed up the kitchen. Carla was shocked - but far from calming down, Ryan screamed in her face, blaming her and the factory staff for his situation.

At that moment, Carla's husband Peter (Chris Gascoyne) walked in and pinned Ryan against the wall, and Ryan stormed out after Peter hinted that it would be best if he left. Unwilling to write off her nephew so quickly, Carla pointed out how out of character Ryan's behaviour was.

When Ryan returned, in a much more stable mood, he updated Carla and Peter on his appointment, saying he wasn't keen on the advice he was given.

But when Ryan broke down in tears, explaining that he would never want to hurt Carla and how sorry he was, she gave him a comforting hug.

Peter warned Ryan never to cross the line again, but said he understood that Ryan was going through a lot.

Yet with Ryan's drug use the catalyst for his anger, how far will the steroids push him?

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on this hard-hitting storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

