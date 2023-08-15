Meanwhile, Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) seems to be up to something shifty, Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) fails to meet Jenny Connor's (Sally Ann Matthews) expectations and Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) has a big falling out with boss George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 21st - 25th August 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Ryan's violent outburst against Carla

Ryan reacts violently to Carla in Coronation Street. ITV

When Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) tells Ryan that he owes Rufus's (Steven Meo) widow Lou (Eleanor Howell) £15k and could really do with some rent from him, Ryan promises to help.

But when Ryan reveals he's off to the Bistro to ask for some shifts to pay his way, his aunt Carla (Alison King) is annoyed that her husband Peter has been putting pressure on her nephew.

Later, Ryan receives a message from an online follower, Liv, and he enjoys bantering with her. Then Liv asks him to drop his underwear and send her a picture!

Ryan is frustrated not to be able to pay his way, and tells Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) that he hopes to make money from his socials. But they warn him that the only way to do that is to sell dodgy pics.

Ryan agrees to meet Daisy for a drink, but when he learns that she and Daniel are moving into their own place, Ryan doesn't show up.

Daisy checks up on Ryan, who insists he's fine, and she's pleased - but once she's gone, Ryan's façade slips. Struggling with his emotions, Ryan logs onto the O-Vidz site, creates a profile and posts his first video.

Liv sends a new message telling him he's 'awesome' and demanding more photos. Ryan finds he has new subscribers and money is flowing in, and he lies to Carla and Peter that he's now officially an online fitness influencer, and will soon be raking it in and will be able to pay his own way.

But the week takes more turns, as a man called Guy offers to pay Ryan for private photos. Ryan takes his top off, carefully hides his scars from the acid attack and uploads some photos, but will he agree when Guy offers £100 for a video of his full body and face?

Ryan reads a derogatory comment online about his scarred body, and Carla urges him to ignore it. But, fuelled by testosterone after the drugs he's been taking, Ryan loses his temper, hurling a glass at the room and raging at Carla.

Will this be a wake up call for Ryan?

2. Paul's condition deteriorates amid Pride celebrations

Paul's condition begins to deteriorate. ITV

In the flat, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) notices Paul struggling with his right leg. Paul does his best to cover, but is secretly upset over his deterioration. Billy returns home with a walking aid for Paul, who admits this will take some getting used to. Billy then suggests a wheelchair instead, which horrifies Paul.

Billy later presents Paul with an engagement ring for his birthday, and Paul is overcome with emotion. But when he arrives at the Bistro for a joint party with twin Gemma Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell), Paul is further overwhelmed to see so many people there.

Gemma suggests Paul take her son Bryn outside for a run around in the park, but when he has to chase after Bryn, Paul falls to the ground.

At home, Paul admits he can no longer manage the stairs, so Billy enlists the help of Todd to carry Paul up to the flat. Paul feels utterly humiliated, but reluctantly admits it might be time to get a stairlift.

Later, Paul gets into the spirit of Pride, and is up for fancy dress. But he's dismayed when his occupational therapist agrees with Billy that's it's time for a wheelchair. Paul is angry at Billy, and when David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) reveals he found Paul knocking back vodka, Billy blames himself, explaining they had a row.

Billy later watches as three drag queens help Paul out of a taxi and carry him into The Rovers. But as everyone rallies around him, Paul gets upset that it will be his last ever Pride. Will he be able to draw strength for what lies ahead?

3. Michael is attacked while helping Cassie

Dean attacks Michael. ITV

Cassie tells son Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) that she's going to the Citizens Advice Bureau to look for somewhere to stay. But she's actually meeting up with drug dealer Dean Turnbull (Anthony Crank), who turns nasty because she owes him money.

Seeing Cassie fall to the ground in pain, Michael insists on taking her to the hospital, but they are followed by Dean. When Ronnie arrives at the hospital, he spots nephew Michael in the middle of a row with Dean. Dean punches Michael, and Ronnie wants to call the police - but Cassie begs them not to.

Back at Ty's house, he introduces Cassie to Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and wife Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine). As Tyrone explains that Abi is also a recovering drug addict, Cassie is furious. But will she and Abi connect over their experiences?

4. What is Ronnie up to?

Sue Devaney as Debbie and Vinta Morgan as Ronnie in Coronation Street. ITV

After the altercation with Dean, Michael tells Ronnie that this kind of thing happens to his mum, nurse Aggie (Lorna Laidlaw), all the time. Ronnie is shocked, and uses the information to get brother Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) to join him on a deal so that Aggie can retire.

Ronnie tells his partner Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) that he took her advice and bought the Newton and Ridley shares with the money from the Tavern Mews project.

Niece Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) offers to help with the admin and accounts for the new business, and Ed's delighted. But as Ronnie masks his panic, is he up to no good?

5. Stephen leaves Jenny unimpressed

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid in Coronation Street. ITV/Danielle Baguley

Secret serial killer Stephen calls at The Rovers and invites Jenny to join him at a wine tasting event. But she is less than pleased when she ends up at his great-niece Lily Platt's birthday party instead.

This is the very least of your worries, Jen! As Stephen tries to win her round, how long will it be before someone works out just how dangerous he really is?

6. Todd and George fall out over work

Tony Maudsley as George and Gareth Pierce as Todd in Coronation Street. ITV

Todd finds a card from Troy at Rest Easy, which George had thrown in the bin (this was weeks ago - how often are they emptying their bins in Weatherfield?!).

Reading Troy's message asking Todd for a chat about his career, Todd confides in George's sister Glenda (Jodie Prenger), who says she should ask for a pay rise.

George is evasive, so Todd calls Troy to arrange a meeting. Troy offers Todd a job with a salary of £30k plus a bonus, and Todd is impressed.

Later, George makes it clear to Todd that their working relationship is over, while Eileen (Sue Cleaver) urges George to bury the hatchet and pay Todd a decent wage.

George instead tells Eileen he thinks she would make a great replacement at the undertakers (we beg to differ). Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) offers to step in, but George is dubious about - although grateful for - her help.

Meanwhile, Todd's first wake at Rest Easy leaves him horrified when Troy urges him to cash in on a family's grief by selling them a more expensive urn.

Later, Todd makes out he's enjoying his new job, while George fobs that Mary's a natural. With both stubborn men secretly wishing they still worked together, who will back down first?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on Ryan's storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

