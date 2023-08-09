Elaine has called off the engagement despite Stephen dropping the charges against Tim, but it looks like the killer was just biding his time before he struck.

New behind-the-scenes images via Digital Spy show Stephen attempting to strangle Tim with a tie. Actual footage of the scene shows that the attempt on Tim's life takes place in his own taxi before the pair engage in another scuffle.

If Stephen is successful, Tim will become his fourth victim following the murders of Leo Thompkins (played by Joe Frost), Teddy Thompkins (Grant Burgin) and Rufus Donahue (Steven Meo).

Actor Boyce has clearly been enjoying playing the villain, telling IndieSoap: "I feel exhilarated more than exhausted, because it's just been so much fun. I love Corrie so much – I'm such a huge fan."

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV.

