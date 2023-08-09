Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid's new target confirmed
The killer has chosen his next victim.
Things are getting real tense for Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) in Coronation Street, as the killer sets his sights on a new victim.
Unsurprisingly, the ITV soap will see Stephen attempt to off Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) following the pair's violent altercation last month - after Tim found out Stephen had taken out insurance documents in his mother's name.
Elaine has called off the engagement despite Stephen dropping the charges against Tim, but it looks like the killer was just biding his time before he struck.
New behind-the-scenes images via Digital Spy show Stephen attempting to strangle Tim with a tie. Actual footage of the scene shows that the attempt on Tim's life takes place in his own taxi before the pair engage in another scuffle.
If Stephen is successful, Tim will become his fourth victim following the murders of Leo Thompkins (played by Joe Frost), Teddy Thompkins (Grant Burgin) and Rufus Donahue (Steven Meo).
Actor Boyce has clearly been enjoying playing the villain, telling IndieSoap: "I feel exhilarated more than exhausted, because it's just been so much fun. I love Corrie so much – I'm such a huge fan."
