At the solicitor's office, Adam's colleague Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) offered him her spare room, before they were interrupted by Sarah, who hoped to work towards reconciliation.

Their conversation quickly turned into a row, as Sarah grew defensive and pointed out Adam's own history with cheating.

Adam insisted that Sarah's lies over the paternity of her baby had broken their marriage, but as his words turned nastier, Sarah buckled in pain. Adam accused her of putting this on for sympathy, but it wasn't long before she left to get a cab to the hospital.

It was only when a passing Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) spotted her, and later raised the alarm with Adam, that he realised how serious Sarah's situation was.

Meanwhile, Sarah was eventually informed, after a lengthy scan, that her baby had died. The nurse explained that she could be given some tablets, and be sent home to let nature take its course.

Sarah Barlow had to go to hospital. Danielle Baguley/ITV

Breaking down, a distraught Sarah opened up about recent events, and begged for help so that she wouldn't have to miscarry at home.

The nurse was kind as they discussed Sarah's past, with the character having lost a baby boy, Billy, several years ago - and she ultimately arranged for Sarah to have surgery that day.

While Sarah waited to be called back, Adam arrived and sat by her side, offering support despite their differences. He waited for her as she headed into surgery, and later took her home - revealing that he had previously heard that the baby was a girl.

Sarah tearfully admitted that she had already named the baby Sadie, and discussed the sad reality that babies pass away for all sorts of reasons.

Leaving her with her mum, Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth), Adam contemplated all that had happened, with his uncle Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) pointing out that Adam clearly couldn't stop loving his wife.

Having come to a decision, Adam returned to the flat, where he apologised to Sarah for his extreme behaviour, but added that there was no way back for them as a couple. Despite the awful timing, Adam declared that he wanted a divorce. How will Sarah react?

With Sarah going through yet another trauma, though, what happened to baby Billy? Read on for the full story.

What happened to Sarah's baby Billy in Coronation Street?

Todd and teen mum Sarah decide to declare their love to each other in 2003. ITV

Already a teenage mum to daughter Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon), Sarah embarked on a relationship with Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) 20 years ago. But this was a disaster waiting to happen as Todd realised that he was gay.

Despite this, Todd kept up the romance and convinced a pregnant Sarah to have their baby.

All the while, Todd was having an affair with Karl Foster (Chris Finch), and when Sarah discovered the truth in 2004, she was heartbroken. She dumped Todd, but by this time she was heavily pregnant, and Sarah suffered a placental abruption.

Sarah had an emergency caesarean, and baby Billy only survived for a few days. Sarah banned Todd from the funeral, but he ignored her wishes. However, now, decades on, the pair are friends who have previously bonded over their shared loss.

Billy's memory has been sensitively brought up multiple times over the years, and now Sarah must come to terms with this new loss. Will Damon return and provide the support that she needs, or will Sarah be able to lean on her friends and family?

For help and support around pregnancy loss, you can visit babyloss-awareness.org/organisations/ and find the right support network for you.

