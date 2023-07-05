And the programme will see her join Bradley Walsh to reflect on the highlights from her illustrious career in both television and theatre.

According to an ITV release, it will trace "Barbara’s first footsteps into showbiz before her first appearance on Coronation Street in 1964".

Meanwhile, the veteran actress will "share her most treasured memories from the role which has made her famous across the world", including revisiting the site of the infamous tram accident in 1989 and reflecting on the moment she was awarded an MBE in 2010.

The documentary will also feature "candid interviews" with a number of Barbara’s co-stars past and present, and will even see the notoriously private Knox share memories and never-before-seen photos from her childhood.

ITV's head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said of the documentary: “It’s easy to throw the words ‘legend’ and ‘icon’ around, but Barbara Knox really does embody both of those terms.

"It’s a privilege to tell the story of one of British television’s most enduring stars as she celebrates a very special birthday.”

