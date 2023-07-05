Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It primarily focuses on the story of Amartya, a motorbike rider left with life-threatening injuries after a devastating collision, and will feature all the usual well-known characters from the ED as they unite to save him.

But what makes the episode truly unique is that, for the first time in the show's 37-year history, it will also feature commentary from real-life medical professionals – talking about the "teamwork, collaboration, and investment" that is involved every single day to care for each individual patient.

Speaking about the special, the drama's executive producer Jon Sen explained: “To mark the 75th anniversary we wanted to shine a light on the awe-inspiring work of the doctors, nurses and paramedics who work in the NHS.

"The episode tells a powerful story that dramatises the skill and immense teamwork that goes into helping one patient, Amartya, as he fights for his life."

He added: "We were thrilled when real medical professionals agreed to be interviewed to offer an insight into the highs and lows of dealing with these cases on a daily basis.

"In this one-off episode, the audience gains a truly authentic glimpse behind the curtain to understand what it feels like to stand in the shoes of NHS professionals.”

The drama had previously announced a nationwide callout for "true A&E stories from the last 75 years to acknowledge the huge landmark."

