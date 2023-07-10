Gascoyne is the seventh actor to have played Peter since the ITV soap started airing in 1965. He first played the role between 2000 and 2003, before returning in 2007 for a stint which lasted until 2014. He returned in 2016 and has been a regular on the soap ever since.

Gascoyne was cast earlier this year in a stage production of Peter Pan, playing Captain Hook at The Alban Arena over the Christmas and New Year period.

Chris Gascoyne in Coronation Street. ITV

Recent storylines for Peter have seen him concerned that concerned that Carla could relapse in her mental health struggle, unaware that Stephen Reid has been secretly spiking her with LSD.

Serial killer Stephen appears to be getting closer and close to getting caught, with the disgraced businessman recently having been accused of stealing money from Underworld by Own Longford.

Meanwhile, Daniel Brocklebank's character Billy Mayhew was recently seen promising to stay by his partner Paul Foreman's side, despite Paul having confessed to nearly cheating on him with his old flame Zac.

Another big announcement from the soap came last week, when it was revealed that Corrie legend Barbara Knox would be honoured with a "very special" one-off documentary later this year.

