The disgraced businessman, played by Todd Boyce , will have a confrontation with Owen Longford (Ben Hull), who accuses him of stealing money from Underworld.

Stephen Reid may be one step closer to get caught out in upcoming scenes of Coronation Street .

Owen is determined to buy Carla Connor (Alison King) out of the company, with Stephen afraid he'll lose his job as a result of the takeover.

Stephen's efforts to get his fiancée Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) to buy Carla's shares failed, meaning the killer now has to do whatever it takes to get Owen on his side - which is easier said than done as the newcomer has his own suspicions, and rightly so.

How much did Elaine overhear? ITV

In a new episode, Stephen invites Owen round Elaine's flat for lunch, unaware she is organising a special Canada Day celebration to cheer him up.

The meeting between the two men doesn't go as Stephen would've hoped.

Owen gets honest with the baddie, admitting he doesn't trust him and that, after inspecting Underworld's books, he believes Stephen is using a fake company to siphon money from Carla's factory.

He also accuses Stephen of pining for Jenny Bradley (Sally Ann Matthews). Despite being engaged to Elaine, the murderer is indeed interested in Jenny and awaiting the right chance to win her back.

Stephen is surprised by his loved ones throwing him a party to mark Canada Day. ITV

As he's mid-conversation with Owen, Stephen begins to panic when Elaine bursts in, surprising him with her Canada Day party.

The celebration goes ahead, with Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) and Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) also in attendance. Stephen tries to play along with it, but realises in fear that Elaine seems upset. Has she overheard what Owen said?

With Elaine's son Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) also on Stephen's case following his mum's health emergency, the villain's days in Weatherfield may be numbered.

