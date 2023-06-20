Meanwhile, Sarah Barlow's (Tina O'Brien) recent affair comes back to haunt her when she finds she's expecting a baby, and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) has a suggestion for unwell partner Paul Foreman (Peter Ash).

Claire Sweeney makes her debut as Cassie Plummer next week - yes, the daughter of Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) and the birth mother of Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) is arriving on the cobbles. And there's high drama in her first episode!

There's also cause for concern over killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce), and Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) hopes to reconnect with Max Turner (Paddy Bever).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 26th - 30th June 2023.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Cassie Plummer arrives - and meets son Tyrone

Evelyn visits Cassie in hospital ITV

As the week begins, Evelyn's main concern is her dog share with Roy Cropper (David Neilson). Roy shows her the schedule he's drawn up for Freddie's care, and she's unimpressed to learn she's got Freddie while Roy takes Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) to a meeting of the Historical Society. Jealous Evelyn grumbles to grandson Tyrone over Roy and Yasmeen, but they're both unaware that Cassie is watching nearby.

Tyrone gives Evelyn advice, so she steels herself to invite Yasmeen and Roy to join her at the Bistro. She later spots Cassie when on her way home, but ignores her. But when Evelyn receives a call, she hurries to the hospital, where she rushes to A&E and explains her daughter Cassandra Plummer has been admitted as an emergency.

The following day, Evelyn gets a call from the hospital, but decides to ignore it. But after a change of heart, she calls at the hospital and hears that Cassie has discharged herself. Evelyn returns home to be met by Tyrone, who reveals that a woman called Cath has come to see her.

Entering the living room, Evelyn is horrified to see Cassie grinning at her from the sofa. When Ty asks how they know each other, Evelyn panics. Is Tyrone about to find out the truth? Remember, he currently thinks his birth mum is dead!

2. Sarah is pregnant - is the baby Adam's or Damon's?

Tina O'Brien as Sarah Barlow ITV

Sarah joins Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) for a drink in the Rovers. But when she takes a sip of wine, she feels sick, leading her to worry that she might be pregnant. Sarah hurries away, and is soon staring at a positive pregnancy test in shock.

She prepares to tell husband Adam (Sam Robertson), and hands him the test as she admits she doesn't know who the father is - him or Damon! Adam reels in shock, and later, we'll see Sarah attend a DNA appointment while trying to stay positive. Will Adam be there to support her?

Well, whatever happens next, Adam is left irritated in the pub when Sarah sings Owen's (Ben Hull) praises over his passion for the factory's Nippersnapper deal. Who will the father of Sarah's baby be, and will her marriage survive?

3. Billy has a request for Paul

Paul and Billy in Coronation Street. ITV

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) orders Paul and Billy to spend some quality time together while she cleans the flat. Billy suggests that Paul should write a bucket list to complete while he's still fit enough, and Gemma Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) organises a game of darts, instructing Billy, Bernie and Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) to throw with their weaker hands in order to give Paul a chance amid his diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.

Paul is touched by her efforts, and soon Bernie and Gemma reveal their plan for a chilli-eating contest to raise funds for the equipment Paul will need. Later, Paul discusses religion and sexuality with Billy, and Billy suggests that he could baptise Paul. Paul refuses, saying it's not for him; but when Dee-Dee opens up about how religion comforts her, will he have a change of heart?

4. Stephen's behaviour raises suspicions

Stephen's façade is crumbling. ITV

As Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) practises her Tai-Chi exercises, Stephen snaps at her and leaves for work, leaving her worried over his low mood. Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) suggests Stephen's mood is down to him missing Canada. Meanwhile, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) offers to put in a good word with Owen, and Stephen is grateful.

When Stephen mentions that it's Canada Day, Elaine has an idea, while Stephen is keen to win Owen round and invites him for lunch. Owen admits he doesn't trust him because he believes he's stealing from Underworld and wants Jenny for himself.

Stephen tries to protest, until the door bursts open and Elaine, Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls), Sarah and Michael wave flags to wish him a happy Canada Day. Stephen forces a smile, but is taken aback to see Elaine scowling at him. What's happened?

5. Lauren returns to reach out for Max

Cait Fitton as Lauren Bolton and Paddy Bever as Max Turner ITV

As Max heads towards Bec's flat, Gav approaches and explains he's been released from the Secure Training Centre and plans to marry Bec. Max then reveals that he's dating Bec now, and a furious Gav grabs him. Max spots Bec and shouts at her to run, but is she hiding something?

Max is later distracted when Lauren returns, telling him she has fallen out with her mum, wants nothing more to do with her dad or his right wing mates and has been sleeping in the bus station. Max feels for her and takes her to the café. Will Max and Lauren be able to bond after their past behaviour?

Max soon decides to make a statement against evil Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron), after Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) offers him some encouragement to do the right thing. Max agrees to detail how he was groomed and manipulated. Could Max's next step help him move on?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

