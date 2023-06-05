And in the coming weeks, it seems the bumbling killer could take the life of beloved Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) as the pair grow dangerously closer.

Stephen Reid (played by Todd Boyce) is an accidental villain of sorts, but that hasn't stopped him from murdering three already on Coronation Street .

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards, Boyce admitted that Elaine isn't in a safe place when it comes to Stephen at all.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"She's not putting herself in a great position, is she? And he's not putting her in a great position either with the life insurance... So, yeah, I don't know..."

Boyce remained tight-lipped as to whether Stephen will kill again... will Elaine find herself in deadly trouble?

It's clear Boyce loves playing the villain, explaining how he generates a big response from people when they first see him.

"The reaction in the public is usually fear, especially when they first see me, but it's exciting. Everyone likes to play a villain!"

Read more:

The British Soap Awards 2023 will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday 6th June 2023 at 8pm. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.