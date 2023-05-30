Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) is forced to confess her affair with Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) to her unsuspecting husband Adam (Sam Robertson); while Max Turner (Paddy Bever) returns home with plans to right his wrongs. Carla Barlow's (Alison King) decision thrills Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce), and Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) is thrown by a blast from her past.

The verdict is in next week, but will Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still) face justice for his terrible crimes? Meanwhile, Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) realises that he's been catfished by 'Crystal' - will Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) role in this be revealed?

Also, Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) remains jealous over Roy Cropper's (David Neilson) friendship with Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 5th - 9th June 2023.

1. Will Justin be found guilty?

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) spots an awkward look between Daisy and Ryan on their way to court, and once there, they watch as Justin is led into the dock. Both barristers deliver their closing speeches for the trial, and Daisy's hope that he will be found guilty for the acid attack and her stalking ordeal begins to fade. As the jury deliberates, Daniel quizzes Daisy about the tension between her and Ryan, and she makes out it's her guilt over posing as Crystal in their texts. Soon the jury returns to the court, but will they make the right call?

2. Ryan discovers he's being catfished

Amid waiting for a verdict, Ryan texts 'Crystal', and Daisy reads his message which says that he went to see Daisy and it was a huge mistake. But the week takes a turn, and it seems Ryan is about to discover that whoever he's been texting is certainly not Ibiza club promoter Crystal. His aunt, Carla, urges Ryan to find out who has been catfishing him and report them to the police! Daisy hears the news and masks her anxiety, but Daniel later assures her that with Crystal 'gone', Ryan will need her friendship more than ever. Will Daisy confess what she's done, or might Ryan work it out for himself?

3. Sarah confesses her affair to Adam

When Adam, Damon and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) meet with the council to discuss the late licence for the Bistro, Adam stands up for Damon and declares him a changed man. Damon is grateful, but Sarah isn't impressed when Adam explains that Damon has invited him to a County game. As the week continues. Damon calls at the flat on the pretence of looking for Adam, but with her husband out, Damon presents a bottle of wine and offers to keep Sarah company. She admits that she loves Adam but can't stop thinking about Damon, and just as they go in for a kiss, Sarah's mum Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) arrives with Sarah's son Harry (Freddie Rhodes).

Gail eyes the pair suspiciously and explains that Harry has a temperature. Later, as Damon is leaving, Sarah can't help kissing him passionately - but they don't notice that they are seen by Harry! To ease her guilt the next day, Sarah tells Adam she's booked them both the day off to enjoy some family time. But as they play a game with Harry, he gets upset and announces that he doesn't want a new dad. Sarah tries to cover, before privately telling Harry that she did kiss Damon but would be grateful if he didn't say anything. Harry is even more distraught and tells Adam that Sarah is a liar and he hates her. Shaken, Sarah confesses to Adam that she slept with Damon. Is this the end of her marriage?

4. Max hopes to make amends as he's released

Yasmeen is horrified when she learns that Max may be released, pointing out that her granddaughter Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) nearly died because of him. Max himself wants to stay put, and jams his bed across his cell door. His adoptive dad David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) talks to Max through the door and assures him he'll help him through it. Max is tearful as he admits he's done terrible things and can't face going home. But later, we'll see the teen back with his family, full of shame as a police officer calls in to fit him with an electronic tag.

Max hands a letter for Alya over to a Speed Daal delivery driver. But as Alya reads Max's apology letter, her anger rises and she heads out on a mission. Whatever happens next, Max is left distracted when he finds fellow inmate Gav's girlfriend Bec at the precinct flats. In the café, Bec finishes her food, puts her number in Max's phone and leaves him to pay. Has Max bitten off more than he can chew? And can he earn the forgiveness of the locals?

5. Stephen's eyes light up as Carla sells up

Carla calls a meeting with Stephen and drops a bombshell - she's selling her share of the factory and has already found a buyer. Stephen is shocked, but smiles as he reads an email confirming his first payment from the life insurance company. Stephen suggests to fiancée Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) that they could re-mortgage Redbank so they can buy Carla's share of Underworld. Will Elaine agree? Or will sinister Stephen find another way to get his own way?

6. Aggie tries to impress

Aggie and husband Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) are stunned to bump into their old neighbours Patrick and Yvette. Aggie quietly fumes when Yvette insists they join them, and later, Ed tells their daughter Dee Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) that Aggie doesn't want to host the pair for dinner as Yvette will look down her nose at their current home. Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) offers his and Sally's (Sally Dynevor) house to pass off as the Baileys' own, and Sally paints on a smile as she senses disaster. Aggie cooks dinner, and Tim emerges wearing Sally's pink dressing gown just as Patrick and Yvette arrive looking bewildered! Will Aggie come clean?

7. Evelyn's jealousy spirals

Evelyn pays Roy another visit only to find Yasmeen with him once again. Roy explains that Yasmeen finding the late Hayley's (Julie Hesmondhalgh) coat has rekindled their friendship. Evelyn is not happy, and when Roy asks her to look after Freddie the dog while he recovers from his operation, Evelyn pretends it's too inconvenient. Will Roy work out what her problem is?

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on the acid attack storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

Viewers who identify with Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit www.suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

