Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) stalker will be sentenced in the trial over Ryan Connor's (Ryan Prescott) acid attack.

Andrew Still has opened up on returning to Coronation Street in the role of Justin Rutherford in upcoming scenes.

Earlier this year, the bartender and DJ was left with life-altering injuries as he defended Daisy from Justin's horrific actions.

In new episodes, Justin will face trial, with Still hinting viewers will get to see a new side of him.

"It's a new Justin that we are going to see," he told press including RadioTimes.com.

"There is a lot going on in his head with the trial underway as he feels backed into a corner, so he is willing to go to whatever lengths he has to, to gain the upper hand."

Justin will go as far as manipulating his sister Karen, who will try and get insight on Daisy's character with the excuse of offering her support.

"He has manipulated his sister and he is lying to anyone and everyone around him," Still continued, adding that his character is "desperate" as he fears going to prison.

"We will see a slither of the pathetic Justin but this is his big chance to be seen and to be heard, particularly by Daisy, so he is happy to grab that opportunity with both hands," he said.

"As the trial progresses we are going to see Justin wrestling to stay calm and collected as this inner tension is bubbling under the surface."

Will he end up behind bars, and if so, for how long?

