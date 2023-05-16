Our beloved Roy Cropper (David Neilson) has a serious health scare next week - will he be OK? There could be a devastating discovery on the way for Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), meanwhile, when he turns up at court where his partner Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) is hearing his fate.

It's time to say farewell to Faye Windass (Ellie Leach), but not before a difficult final chapter; while Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) worries about the outcome of her stalker, Justin Rutherford's (Andrew Still) upcoming trial.

Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) is up to her old tricks due to jealousy, and Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) is concerned by the behaviour of a newcomer.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 22nd - 26th May 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Roy suffers chest pains

Roy is suddenly struck with severe chest pains ITV

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) reveals that Roy is nervous of taking new dog Freddie for a walk, so Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) offers to join him. But on the walk, Roy suffers terrible chest pains. Evelyn urges Roy to chase up the appointment he's waiting for with the heart specialist. As the week continues, though, things get worse for poor Roy. On another walk with Freddie, this time through the precinct, Freddie chases a cat. But Roy is brought up short by the pain, and Evelyn has to call him an ambulance. Will Roy be alright? Can his health problems be treated?

2. Billy learns Paul's heartbreaking diagnosis?

Will Billy learn the truth about Paul? ITV

As Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) lies to fiancée Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) that he's sorted the wedding flowers and sound system, they have no idea that her twin brother Paul is struggling with his secret diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease. Paul tells pal Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) that he's found a new drug online that claims to cure the condition. But when he visits the MND clinic, filled with hope to discuss the new drug, the session is a failure.

Later, Paul realises there's something wrong with his right foot, but continues to cover his symptoms in front of Billy. Paul agrees to give Gemma away at her wedding, but as Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) talks through the reception plans in The Rovers, she notices Paul is struggling with his foot. Dee Dee joins Paul for his appointment with the MND nurse, and Paul pleads with the nurse to consider him for Tofersen treatment as he's convinced it's the answer to his prayers.

Whatever happens next, it seems there's a major bust up between Paul and Gemma, and Billy urges him to apologise to his sibling but Paul refuses. Billy confides his worries for Paul in Dee Dee, demanding to know what's going on. At court, Dee Dee waits for Paul, who is talking to Damon Hay (Ciaran Griffiths). Damon encourages Paul to head to court, do the right thing and embrace the life he has left. Paul arrives just in time and Dee Dee is relieved, but little does Paul know that Billy is also heading there. Will Billy hear the truth about what Paul is facing?

3. Faye waves goodbye to the Street

Craig watches as Faye leaves Coronation Street ITV

Although Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) assures Faye that he would never report her to the police for the car accident from last year, and suggests buying a flat and setting a wedding date, it's obvious this is the last thing she wants. When Faye's dad Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) admits he's relived that she chose Craig, she feels more trapped than ever. Jackson Hodge (Joseph Evans) and Miley invite Faye for a final family outing before they move away, but Faye can't face it and breaks down to brother Gary Windass (Mikey North) that she wants to be with Jackson and their daughter, but she can't leave Craig as he knows something that could send her back to prison.

Faye later tells Craig that Jackson and Miley are calling round to take photos before they head to Slough. Everyone poses for photos, and Miley explains she plans to put together an album to remember them by. Faye struggles with her emotions, but Craig can see how upset she is and eventually tells her if she wants to go, she should. With her case packed, Faye's decision is made as she joins Jackson and Miley at the car, while a heartbroken Craig watches her leave his life. Sally feels for Craig in the aftermath and tries to cheer up him and Tim, suggesting they find a hobby together. Can they move on without Faye?

4. Daisy's fears over court case

Andrew Still as Justin and Charlotte Jordan as Daisy in Coronation Street. ITV

Knowing that Justin is due to appear in court that day, Daisy tells Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and Ken Barlow (William Roache) that she'll never be able to relax until he's behind bars. She later tells Jenny that Justin pleaded guilty to the assault on her, but he's still a free man. With Justin still denying throwing acid at Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), Jenny assures Daisy it will be a different story after the trial the following week. Will Daisy and Ryan get justice?

5. Hope's newest sly move

Roy and Sam's experiment goes up in smoke ITV

As Eliza Woodrow's (Savannah Kunyo) belated birthday party gets underway at Speed Daal, Roy and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) promise her a surprise and end up wowing the guests with a science display. But when a jealous Hope sabotages the experiment, the whole thing burst into flames, leaving Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) to grab the fire extinguisher. Will Hope be caught out for her actions? This isn't the first time the troublemaker has started a fire, after all!

6. Mary is suspicious of Isabella

What is Isabella's game? ITV

Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) introduces cousin Isabella to Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) and Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove), but when Glenda tries to chat about Italy, Isabella ignores her. Mary is taken aback by this and while Isabella parties with Brian 'Italian style', Mary continues to wonder what's really going on. But Brian is distracted by a row with George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), and doesn't realise that Isabella has secretly superglued one of the model ships to the table, which leads George to accuse Brian instead.

Mary notices Isabella's sticky fingers at the pub, but decides to let it go for Brian's sake. Isabella says she can't wait for Brian to visit her in Naples, but makes it clear Mary isn't welcome. Isabella later tearfully announces that builders have discovered subsidence at her flat and it's not safe for her to return there. Is she pulling the wool over Brian's eyes in more ways than one?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Viewers who identify with Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit www.suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on the acid attack storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

