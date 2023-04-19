Earlier in the week, Ryan's attacker Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still) pleaded "not guilty" in court much to the horror of Ryan – and Justin's stalking victim Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan).

Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) was left devastated in tonight's emotional episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday 19th April), as he confronted the life-changing injuries he sustained during an acid attack .

After also being turned down by ex-girlfriend Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), Ryan's spirits were given a boost when Ibiza club promoter Crystal paid him a visit, and he later agreed to see his injuries for the first time.

Carla and Ryan on Coronation Street. ITV

Ryan was supported by his aunt Carla Barlow (Alison King) as the medical team carefully removed his bandages while Ryan tried to breathe through his pain. He was then left heartbroken at the sight in the mirror.

When his surgeon explained that Ryan wasn't healing as she had hoped and that he would need another skin graft, Ryan was distraught, begging her not to insist on this course of action as the last surgery left him in agony.

The surgeon gently reminded him that this was necessary and that the skin graft would take place that afternoon – but when Carla returned to his room with Daisy, they found Ryan and his bag missing.

With Ryan due to be prepped for theatre, the two women arranged a search party on the Street, but thankfully found Ryan near the tram station. They took the traumatised man back to his flat, where he broke down over his situation.

While Daisy silently mulled over her guilt after bringing Crystal back into Ryan's life when she was no longer interested, Carla was able to talk Ryan into finding the strength to go back to the hospital in time for his skin graft.

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) stepped up to join them in showing support for Ryan, while Daisy wondered how on earth she could break the news to Ryan about Crystal, and ended up sending him some texts posing as the other woman, telling him goodbye and not to give up on his DJ dream.

At the hospital, Ryan was taken away for surgery. Can he find a way through his recovery? Actor Prescott continues to shine in his powerful portrayal of his character's journey, and in a recent interview he spoke about the research he has done on the storyline.

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on this hard-hitting storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

