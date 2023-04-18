In this evening's episode (Wednesday 19th April), Ryan – who's supported by Carla – tells the surgeon that he's ready to look at his injuries, however he's met with the unfortunate news that they are not healing as hoped and that he'll need a skin graft.

Coronation Street has shared a first-look at tonight's episode, in which Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) gathers the courage to look at his scars for the first time since his horrific acid attack .

After hearing the news, Ryan goes missing, with Carla and Daisy finding his room empty and his backpack gone. When a search party is organised, Daisy and Carla discover him by the tram station, traumatised by his meeting with the surgeon.

Carla and Ryan on Coronation Street. ITV

However, the burns aren't the only thing Ryan has to contend with – Daisy then reveals to Daniel that Crystal wants nothing to do with Ryan anymore and that she can't bring herself to tell him.

Speaking about the "heartbreaking" scenes in tonight's episode, Prescott said that his Coronation Street character didn't expect his injuries to be as bad as they are.

"He has never seen major burns before so he doesn't know what to expect and because he has been in bandages for so long he gets into a little comfortable zone with just wearing the bandages.

"Once his facial injuries are revealed to him, it knocks it right out of him again. The initial glances are heartbreaking."

He added that he wanted to do this storyline as it was "a great responsibility to be able to open up a dialogue about acid attack survivors", adding: "After some research I realised how much more prevalent acid violence is than what I originally thought. I knew that the prosthetics was always going to be part of it and that was one of the positives to it."

Later in the week, Ryan will undergo a skin graft and becomes self-conscious of his injuries, struggling when he sees a group of nurses giggling and wondering if they're laughing at him.

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on this hard-hitting storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

