Khan has played the role of Alya Nazir on the ITV soap since 2014. In a recent storyline, the character was involved in a horrific hate crime at Speed Daal, where she ended up being stabbed by Blake (Adam Little) in an attempt to defend councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon).

Sair Khan has opened up on her emotional performance whilst filming a powerful Coronation Street scene.

The vile attack resulted in a six-month sentence for Max Turner (Paddy Bever), who had been brainwashed by racist Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron). In court, it was ruled that Max's videos had incited Blake to go on a violent rampage.

Ahead of the trial, Alya read out her victim statement to her grandmother Yasmeen (Shelley King), with Khan admitting that she struggled to perform the scene as she was moved to tears.

"The words on the page were just so well written and summed up everything that Alya had been through – and I found it really difficult to read, because all of the emotions just felt so real on the surface," Sair told Inside Soap.

"You don't just want to cry through a performance, but I was really trying to hold back the tears."

Alya was one of the targets of Griff's racist gang. ITV

Khan also addressed how Alya's involvement in Max's grooming story could continue, as the teen may be released from the secure training centre soon.

"The storyline between Alya and Max recently with Griff's gang has been an emotional rollercoaster," the actress said.

"Max could be let out of the detention centre early, so it's not over yet… If I can separate the seriousness of the storyline for one second, the action stuff I absolutely loved. I felt like Sandra Bullock in Speed."

