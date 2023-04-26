The character is currently at a secure training centre amid his alt-right radicalisation storyline at the hands of racist Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron) and his gang.

Paddy Bever is back as Max Turner on Coronation Street , and we now have the first details of his return storyline.

In upcoming scenes, Max, who's currently serving a six-month sentence for having inadvertently incited a stabbing at Speed Daal, receives a visit from his dad David (Jack P Shepherd), who brings good news.

During his time at the STC, Max has shown remorse for his actions and seems to be on a good path to redeem himself.

David delivers promising news to Max. ITV

In scenes airing next week, David learns his son may be released on good behaviour. He breaks the news to the teen, making sure not to get Max's hopes up.

In the episode, Bever also shows off a shaven head as Max, trading his blonde locks for a more practical look.

It seems that the teen is in for a redemption arc, with Corrie producer Iain MacLeod previously revealing plans for the character which include an "incredibly unlikely" romance.

"He's going to get a happy ending in the end. It's important that we showed a story where somebody who's gone that far down the wrong path, there is the chance to pull them back," MacLeod said earlier this year.

"So yeah, there's a happy ending. It involves a love story. He meets this incredibly unlikely love interest and it's really funny."

