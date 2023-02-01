In recent scenes, officers showed up at Max's (Paddy Bever) door after his former bully Blake (Adam Little) stabbed Alya Nazir (Sair Khan). Blake insisted that Max's videos were the reason he went on a violent rampage at Speed Daal, with the police believing there was enough evidence to charge Max with the crime.

It's not looking good for Max Turner on Coronation Street as he's been arrested for incitement for attempted murder.

Despite the teen's claims that he's not a racist and that he only edited those videos as a warning to people, he could be looking at a lengthy prison sentence. Will he actually end up behind bars?

His arrest is part of an ongoing radicalisation storyline. Last year, Max was groomed by racist and alt-right extremist Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron). The man groomed Max into joining his vile gang, giving him attention and praise over his filmmaking skills.

Vulnerable and isolated, Max caved to Griff, and joined his group with his girlfriend Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

Max is arrested in front of David and Gail on Coronation Street. ITV

However, the young couple had a change of heart when they realised the gang were planning on setting off a bomb at the local Peace Market, ultimately alerting the police and leading to Griff's arrest.

Will Max be sentenced? And if he is sent to prison, would this mean viewers won't get to see him on Corrie? His fate remains unclear, though producer Iain MacLeod suggests that Max will have a proper redemption arc this year.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

