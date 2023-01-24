Teenager Blake is positively filled with hatred in scenes that will air on Wednesday 25th January, and heads to Maria Windass's (Samia Longchambon) drop-in centre for refugees.

ITV has revealed the shocking moment Coronation Street favourite Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) is stabbed, marking another major development in Max Turner's (Paddy Bever) radicalisation.

Blake starts live-streaming as he creeps into the event, and Max ends up watching in horror as he sees a brandished knife.

Max has to race against time to get to Speed Daal to warn everyone of the impending danger.

Gary Windass (Mikey North) blocks Max from heading into the venue, knowing him to be associated with Griff's racist gang earlier in the year.

The youngster has to watch in horror as Blake runs towards his intended target - Maria - with the knife in his hand.

Brave Alya jumps in front of Blake and is stabbed in the stomach.

Blake threatens the Coronation Street residents.

Horrified guests flounder as they realise what happens while Gary and Daryan run in to tackle Blake.

Alya, meanwhile, is rushed to hospital in a bid to save her life - will she pull through?

This latest peak in Max's radicalisation shows viewers how disenfranchised and impressionable young men can be groomed into racist groups.

In a new twist, Max discovers the extent of his culpability in what's happened as Blake makes it clear it was the teen's videos that inspired him to attack Maria.

Gary wrestles Blake to the ground on Coronation Street.

As a result, Max will face a lengthy jail sentence for incitement to commit murder.

Speaking about the dramatic development, producer Iain Macleod said: “We are exploring a very 21st century problem: teenagers self-radicalising through watching extreme content online.

"In the end, we wanted this to be a story about communication within families - what are the right and wrong ways to talk to younger family members who are gravitating towards extreme views?”

