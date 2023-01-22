Wilson joined the cast of the ITV soap as Martin, the second husband of Gail Platt, when he was just 18-years-old in 1985, becoming a regular on the street until his departure in 2005.

After leaving Coronation Street, Wilson turned his hand to cheese and set up the Saddleworth Cheese Company in 2009, which is stocked in supermarkets nationwide.

But the actor is still open to returning to the cobbles, he revealed recently in an interview with Manchester Evening News.

Asked if we might see Martin's familiar face back on our screens one day, Wilson said: "I made it clear that I could be turned but now it's 2023 and nothing has happened."

He added: "The writers decided to send me to New Zealand so maybe they're trying to tell me something,” before continuing: "I am busy writing books, but of course I would give it some thought."

The actor previously made a comeback to Weatherfield in 2018 after his son David was drugged and raped by mechanic Josh Tucker.

Talking at the time about what had changed since his departure from the soap, he said: "Lots of things have changed. There was a juxtapose of editorial thoughts at the time and I morally felt that I had to stand very, very firm on the decision that I made and I think we all know what went on there so there came a parting of ways.

He continued: "Things move on, especially in show business and the people that were in charge have moved on. They’ve all split and gone elsewhere so this has come around and you know what, before I stepped into the building, I thought the scripts were ace which I was pleasantly surprised with it because Martin’s not been there for 12 years."

