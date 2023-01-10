The actor explained his killer will have a new target following the accidental death of Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost). After the disgraced businessman will risk it all to shut Leo's father Teddy's (Grant Burgin) mouth for good, it seems that Stephen will move onto his next victim: Carla Connor (Alison King).

Coronation Street's Todd Boyce has confirmed villain Stephen Reid may soon be getting rid of yet another character.

Stephen is now working for Carla at Underworld where she constantly belittles him, reminding him of his subordinate role in front of clients.

"Carla's getting on his wick," Boyce said.

"She's humiliated him on two occasions in front of his former colleagues when he was a bigwig in Milan and they've wandered into Underworld or into his business and I keep pretending I'm just doing some consultancy work and she's got me out the back in packing.

"She just spoils my cover and is 'Go on, get back to packing', so she crushes me in front of them. And also she's got a business that I wouldn't mind getting my hands on and she’s annoying me."

As King pointed out: "[Carla]'s the queen of Underworld and he'd [Stephen] like to be the king, wouldn't he?"

"Exactly," Boyce replied. "She’s skating on thin ice."

Alison King as Carla Connor in Coronation Street.

As he now seems to have a knack for murder, will Stephen off Carla, and will she go down without a fight?

This is, of course, a possibility that hasn't been confirmed just yet. Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press, producer Iain MacLeod teased an unexpected showdown between Carla and Stephen.

"At some point all the hornets do come out, but probably not in the way you expect. If anyone predicts what Stephen does to Carla I’ll eat my hat! His plan is so out there and dark that I'd be incredibly surprised if anyone spots it coming over the hill," MacLeod said.

Will it be murder or something else entirely?

