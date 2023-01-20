Stephen's first victim was Teddy's son Leo (Joe Frost), who he pushed to his death. Then, at the end of last year, Stephen breathed a sigh of relief when Teddy's suspicions over Leo's disappearance were stopped in their tracks when the man was run over in the Street.

Murderous Stephen Reid struck again in tonight's Coronation Street (20th January), killing poor Teddy Thompkins (Grant Burgin) - but he lost the man's lifeless body before he could dispose of it!

Since recovering, Teddy's memory has been blank, but Stephen has kept himself firmly in the loop and even managed to convince Teddy he was his friend. However, when the latter smelled some mulled wine that the pub was trying to sell off from the Christmas market, it triggered a breakthrough.

Stephen and Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) sat with Teddy as he recalled flying off to Canada - but when it came to remembering a heated conversation with Leo, he had no recollection at all. Of course, this is because there was no meeting with Leo, but Stephen lied that Teddy had told him there was before his accident.

Teddy (Grant Burgin) is attacked by Stephen (Todd Boyce) in Coronation Street. ITV

Undeterred, Teddy booked a flight to Canada once more, and Jenny informed Stephen that Teddy was saying his goodbyes. Panicking, Stephen rushed to the Rovers to persuade Teddy to have a farewell coffee with him at Roy's Rolls.

Teddy agreed, and Stephen managed to talk him out of going in search for Leo, instead convincing him to move on as his son didn't want to see him. Relieved, Stephen headed off for work, while Teddy struck up a conversation with a nearby Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) about his 'lost' son.

When Billy remarked that he wished he'd thought to track his adoptive daughter Summer Spellman's (Harriet Bibby) phone when she was missing, Teddy came to a realisation.

Locating Stephen, he told him that he had spoken to a friend who had traced the location of Leo's final text to Weatherfield. Stephen desperately tried to put Teddy off as the latter accused him of getting rid of Leo, and he led him into the factory.

Teddy revealed he now believed that Stephen had killed his son, and Stephen failed to change his mind as Teddy threatened his freedom. But when Teddy's back was turned, Stephen picked up a very large hole punch and hit him over the head with it, killing him.

He was interrupted by Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell), but Stephen ran out of the office to talk to him, and even rushed back to retrieve the hole punch for him. Later, Stephen moved Teddy's body into mum Audrey Roberts's (Sue Nicholls) car roof box. But, with the body concealed, he was spotted struggling to get the box into the car by Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine).

They were oblivious as they helped him lift it, and Stephen thought he'd got away with murder again. But, having left the car, Stephen was stunned when niece Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) later told him that Audrey had a spare set of car keys and had taken the vehicle to a friend's place.

What will he do now?

