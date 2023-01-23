Set in the fictional street of the same name in Weatherfield, Salford, the ITV soap has been telling the stories of the cobbles' residents for decades. While some of the characters have been around since the beginning ( we're looking at you, Ken Barlow ), others have made dramatic exits and unexpected returns in pure soapland fashion.

First airing in the 1960s, Coronation Street is a staple on UK national television — so much so, in fact, that even EastEnders' Dot Branning was a fan.

In 2022, Corrie has finally seen Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) — one of its most popular on-again, off-again couples — tie the knot on Christmas Day. Elsewhere, the show has incorporated a storyline about far-right beliefs with the radicalisation of Max Turner (Paddy Bever) by racist Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron), as well as breaking ground with Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) and her three dads.

As the soap has rung in the new year with more incredible developments, can you remember all of the show's past wild twists?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Test how Corrie-savvy are you with our trivia quiz below. And, just in case, our dedicated spoilers page is there to help with a handy cobbles recap.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.